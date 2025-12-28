The Arnold Sports Festival through the eyes of a local

Expand Aaron Tucker

As Aaron Tucker lines up for another 5K on a chilly spring day, he is brimming with excitement and energy.

In the center of downtown Columbus, right in front of the Greater Columbus Convention Center, he stands next to his fellow racers, ready to take off.

Just as the race is about to begin, he hears the booming voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger telling all of the racers to “Get to the chopper.” That’s how Tucker knows the Arnold 5K has begun.

The 5K is a part of the Arnold Sports Festival, which has brought world-class bodybuilders, strongmen and women, and thousands of other athletes and spectators to Columbus for nearly four decades.

As it enters its 37th year this March, view the festival and expo through the eyes of a Columbus native.

Plenty to do and see

Tucker got into running in 2021, and has participated in the Arnold 5K Pump & Run almost every year since.

Even before getting into running, he was a committed fan of the festival. To truly get the best experience, he recommends going early to avoid the crowds and enjoy extra perks.

“I always tell people, yes, you pay the money to park. Yes, you pay that money to get to the expo, but it’s a lot of freebies,” Tucker says. “I do enjoy going to the different booths to look at different products. Whether it’s for weight training or to try out different energy drinks or different protein shakes, you know, something that you can add to your everyday fuel.”

But Tucker doesn’t just go for the snacks. The strongman, strongwoman and bodybuilding athletes have always amazed him, he says.

“It’s awesome to see how people can transform their bodies in that way, which is a whole different level that I don’t think I can ever achieve,” he says.

Outside of the bodybuilding and strongman/woman competitions, the festival also hosts a variety of other sports and events, ranging from arm wrestling and strongest firefighter to youth cheer and foosball.

Lasting impact

For Tucker, the festival is more than just an opportunity to get some free samples and an excuse to visit the convention center.

Through the festival, he has met famous athletes and actors he admires, such as English actor and bodybuilder Martyn Ford, but he especially enjoys the positivity he has seen when competing in the Pump & Run.

“It’s just been addicting. Especially when you do it with your friends, you challenge each other, who can get more reps, or whatever the case may be, but everybody’s cheering for each other,” Tucker says. “The cool thing about the bench press is that strangers are cheering for each other. I’ll be yelling and screaming, ‘Let’s go.’ I never will see this person ever again, but they’re cheering for you.”

What Tucker has enjoyed the most is learning more about the world of fitness than he ever knew, and he hopes others take the opportunity to explore all of what the festival and expo have to offer.

“(The festival) is bringing more eyeballs to the sport of bodybuilding, bringing more eyeballs to the support of strongman and strongwoman, bringing more eyeballs to powerlifting,” Tucker says. “I think that everyone should take the time to open their eyes just to look at what all is involved with fitness, because it’s so much more than just going to the gym and weight training.”

