Technology to speed up your post-race recovery

Running and walking are great ways to train both body and mind, but for all their benefits, both can still leave you sore the day after a race. Post-race recovery routines are important to prevent injuries, ease discomfort and get you ready to get back out there.

Over the years, different products and new technologies have come out to help athletes do just that. Here are a few new pieces of tech, as well as some budget-friendly alternatives, to aid in your search for post-race relief.

Expand Hyperice Normatic 3 Legs

Air compression

Hyperice’s Normatec 3 Legs use air to compress the muscles in your legs, helping reduce post-race aches and pains by temporarily increasing blood circulation. Working similarly to a blood pressure pump, the Legs help with both warm-ups and recovery for athletes at any level. If you don’t mind paying more for a sleeker and more user-friendly experience, try the new Normatec Elite Legs, which have removed the external motor and hoses.

Compression can also be a preventative tool. Compression socks made specially for running can help boost blood flow and reduce swelling both during and after a race.

Expand Therabody Therabody WaveRoller

Foam rollers

Foam rolling is known to reduce muscle soreness. By massaging the muscles and tissues, you can loosen the tension, which can also aid in flexibility. This makes foam rolling not just useful for recovery routines, but also for warm-ups. There are hundreds of foam rollers on the market that vary in firmness, special features and price points to fit needs.

The Therabody WaveRoller provides all the benefits of a simple foam roller while adding vibration therapy technologies to help reduce pain and improve recovery times. Its namesake wavy texture adds additional pressure and traction. With five different vibration speeds, the WaveRoller is customizable to your needs. Use on your own or follow a routine on the Therabody app.

Expand Firefly Recovery Firefly Recovery Device

Targeted nerve stimulation

The peroneal nerve allows for movement and physical sensation throughout the lower leg and foot. By stimulating the peroneal nerve, you can increase blood flow to the legs, helping your body recover faster. You can stimulate this nerve on your own through specific stretches or the Firefly Recovery Device can do it for you. The thin band can be secured around the leg and provides quick electrical pulses to stimulate the peroneal nerve. Its simple, hands-free design allows for recovery almost anywhere.

It is important to note that, due to the use of electrical pulses, Firefly should not be used by those with pacemakers and/or deep vein thrombosis.

Expand Hyperice Hypervolt 3

Percussive massage

Massage guns aim to loosen tight muscles. Hyperice’s new Hypervolt 3 uses percussion massage therapy, making it ideal for athletes. Percussion massage uses more targeted pulses to provide relief deeper in the muscles. With five different head attachments, the Hypervolt 3 can be customized to your needs.

It can also be connected to your phone via Bluetooth, where you can select different guided massage routines in Hyperice’s app – perfect for beginners and pros alike.

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.