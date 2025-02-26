Spring break vacations in Ohio's biggest cities

Though spring break is commonly associated with beach getaways and warmer climates, it doesn’t have to mean traveling across the country. Exploring some of Ohio’s iconic scenes might be the perfect staycation for the whole family. We’re highlighting some of the best places, bites and activities in Ohio’s biggest cities to make the most of your week off.

Cleveland

Known as the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Guardians, Cavaliers and Browns, Cleveland has options for everyone. Enjoy local cuisine, panoramic lake views and nationally acclaimed performance groups.

What To Do: No trip to Cleveland is complete without a visit to West Side Market. Stop in at the Great Lakes Science Center or hike through one of Cleveland’s many breathtaking metro parks. For fans of A Christmas Story, spend the night in the house where the movie was filmed. For an elegant evening out, catch a show at one of the largest performing arts venues in the country at Playhouse Square Center.

What To Eat: Cleveland's claim to fame, the Polish Boy, is a must-try while in the city. For sweet lovers, try a Polish donut, known as a pączek, or a pizza bagel from West Side Market.

Toledo

Known as the Glass City, Toledo showcases a mix of art and history. With a world-renowned art museum and a plethora of parks and wildlife, Toledo offers a balance of elevated art and outdoor fun.

What To Do: Visit the Toledo Museum of Art for free and view its 30,000-piece collection, or head over to the Imagination Station for interactive STEM learning experiences. For animal lovers, experience animal encounters at the Toledo Zoo; for music lovers, catch a show at the Art Tatum Jazz Society.

What To Eat: Mandatory for every Toledo visit is grabbing a Hungarian hot dog from a local stop such as Tony Packo’s or heading downtown for happy hour and dinner at Ye Olde Durty Bird, a classic gastropub with a large menu, featuring popular burgers and sandwiches that can satisfy almost any craving.

Dayton

Dayton is the destination for history and nature lovers. The Birthplace of Aviation boasts the largest military aviation museum in the country, Broadway performing art centers and a wide variety of parks.

What To Do: Visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force, spend the day at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery learning about natural history or visit Orville Wright’s home, Hawthorn Hill. For art lovers, stop by the Dayton Art Institute and then catch a show such as The Book of Mormon or Verdi’s Aida at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. The Oregon Historic District and Greene Town Center are perfect for shopping addicts. Pick up some great finds from local vendors and get out in nature for a scenic hike during a day trip to Yellow Springs.

What To Eat: To satisfy any sweet tooth, head to the bakery section in Dorothy Lane Market for Laura's cookies and the killer brownie cheesecake. Explore 2nd Street Market for light bites or explore downtown Dayton for elevated eating experiences at restaurants such as the Pine Club.

Akron/Canton

Pro Football Hall of Fame, sports and history lovers alike can spend time diving into the history of football, visiting local museums and exploring new eats.

What To Do: Visit the MAPS Air Museum or spend the afternoon at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. For an outdoor adventure, hike along the historic Towpath Trail or catch a movie at the independent movie theater the Nightlight.

What To Eat: Catch dinner at a 1950s-style diner or at a historic local tavern. For a sweet treat, try some homemade ice cream at one of the many ice cream parlors or visit a chocolate factory for freshly made confections.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati is the home of the renowned Skyline Chili chain and the nation’s first professional baseball team: the Cincinnati Reds. Nestled along the rolling banks of the Ohio River, the city offers an eclectic mix of the arts and tasty eats.

What To Do: Spend a night on the town at the Aronoff Center for an elevated Broadway experience or, for daytime fun, visit the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Newport Aquarium, the American Sign Museum or the Krohn Conservatory.

Spend a night on the town at the Aronoff Center for an elevated Broadway experience or, for daytime fun, visit the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Newport Aquarium, the American Sign Museum or the Krohn Conservatory. What To Eat: Experiment with a global flavor palette at Jungle Jim’s International Market or explore the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood for local hotspots. Be sure to grab a plate of chili for the full Cincinnati experience.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group.