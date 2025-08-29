Local organizations increase availability of sensory-friendly shows

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in 31 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a number that is reshaping how public spaces – including theaters – think about accessibility.

Across Columbus, performing arts organizations are incorporating sensory-friendly shows, increasing accessibility and peace of mind for families with kids who struggle to sit still for a full show, those with relatives on the autism spectrum, those with Alzheimer’s disease and more.

Sensory-friendly performances are adapted to create a more inclusive and comfortable environment for people with sensory processing challenges. Some individuals are particularly sensitive to lights, sounds and sensations, while others may look for opportunities to increase

sensory stimulation. Sensory-friendly events provide more stable environments free from triggers, offering such amenities as reduced sound levels, softer lighting and a more relaxed atmosphere in which audience members are free to move around, vocalize or take breaks in designated quiet spaces. Most importantly, these events foster a sense of belonging.

“We just want everybody to be comfortable and not feel like they’re being judged,” says Debbie Feiler, marketing director for the New Albany Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra has presented sensory-friendly productions for 10 years.

The rise of this type of performance reflects a broader shift toward inclusion in the arts and entertainment industries. Major theaters, museums and even movie theater chains are recognizing the importance of making programming available to diverse individuals and their families. In many cases, these events are scheduled at off-peak times, with trained staff on hand to support guests and answer questions.

“We just want to reiterate that everybody is welcome to witness the performing arts and music,” Feiler says.

A decade of sensory-friendly shows

Expand New Albany Symphony Orchestra

Executive Director Heather Garner spearheaded the sensory-friendly initiative after recognizing the need for an opportunity for families to listen to music in a judgment-free zone.

“We want folks to know that we celebrate diversity,” Feiler says, “and that we are sticking to our word that performing arts and music can be accessible to anybody, regardless of age, ability, background, etc.”

The orchestra offers multiple sensory-friendly shows each year, including the holiday-themed Santa & the Symphony, and frequently have therapy animals in the lobby and pre-concert crafts to help attendees calm down if needed.

“There is nothing to lose here. Everybody should be able to enjoy a day at the symphony or an afternoon at the ballet,” Feiler says. “It’s not difficult to do. If anything, you’ll gain audience members. Your audience will grow. It’s not going to turn people away.”

Expand New Albany Symphony Orchestra

Additional sensory-friendly performances

Across central Ohio, more theaters, museums and community centers are joining in.

BalletMet hosts My First Nutcracker with a less crowded environment, a one-hour performance, reduced sounds and dimmed lighting. WOSU has hosted multiple year-round, interactive, sensory-friendly concerts for autistic students aged 6-12. The Strand Theatre in Delaware hosts sensory-friendly shows every fourth Saturday of the month.

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.