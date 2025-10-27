Self-taught artist celebrates local scenes

Autumn Grant Autumn Grant Autumn Grant Autumn Grant

After sustaining multiple concussions from high school volleyball, Autumn Grant discovered a new interest that would grow into much more than just a hobby. With no formal art education, she began to dive into the world of paints and canvases, empowered by the support of friends, family and mentors.

Expand Autumn Grant

Her high school injuries inspired her to learn about the brain, leading Grant to graduate from Ohio University in spring 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Before she graduated, she connected with Terra Gallery in Dublin. There, she found peers and mentors who supported her career.

Her first painting, The Link, was a black-and-white acrylic painting of the Dublin Link bridge, and it sold the same day she graduated from OU. This propelled Grant to give art a real chance, and she joined the talented team of artists at Terra Gallery.

Shifting from being a college student to a full-time artist was not without its challenges. The process of learning how to turn her passion into a career was intimidating, she says.

“I think that artists or people thinking about artists forget that there is a whole other side of things that doesn’t require painting or being creative,” Grant says. “It’s really the business side where you have to have discipline.”

Her pieces sold quickly, and she began experimenting with her art style. She particularly enjoyed creating detailed mini-paintings, as small as 2 inches by 2 inches.

Recently, Grant has been working on commission projects. Teaching classes and continuing to develop her own creative voice through detailed landscapes have helped her to grow as an artist, she says.

“(It’s) the highest form of understanding, trying to explain what you know to other people,” Grant says.

Grant’s goal is to create work that reflects her own artistic expression.

“I just want to make sure that where I continue to take this business is full of meaning and purpose,” she says.

Expand Autumn Grant "The Link"

When creating a piece, Grant is focused on detail, and guided by her strong faith.

“God has put so much delicate and thoughtful detail into the world around us, so whenever I’m painting, I try to capture that,” she says.

One of her favorite pieces, a colorful painting of the Dublin Link bridge, showcases Grant’s attention to detail.

“I am self-taught, so I’m still learning as I go,” she says.

Grant gains artistic knowledge and inspiration through her peers and students, and from the world around her. She hopes to expand beyond Ohio and work in other states.

Her next works will include local landscapes and architecture from Dublin, Delaware and other central Ohio locations. Grant says this next collection will focus on light and water to bring an even more lifelike look to the paintings.

Grant’s work can be found at Terra Gallery in Dublin or online at www.autumngrantart.com.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assisant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.