Science fairs encourage curiosity and innovation for generations of students

Chemicals clash and eyes widen as students display their hard work at the science fair. Colorful tri-folds, mechanical robots and figurines adorn fold-out tables as students travel through rows of experimentation, admiring their classmates’ work.

This familiar scene plays out in countless school gymnasiums annually, with roughly 10 million students, according to Science4Us, participating in science fairs.

From vinegar-filled volcanic eruptions to extensive research on chromosomal health, science fairs have become part of the American school experience. They’ve followed a similar model for years, with new technology and research leading the way.

How it all began

The earliest science fair event in the U.S. was hosted by the American Institute of New York in 1828. The industrial fair displayed agriculture, commerce and manufacturing inventions, showcasing revolutionary creations such as the iron plow.

In May 1928, the American Institute sponsored the first “children’s fair,” symbolizing a growing national interest in the next generation of innovators and scientists.

Twenty-two years later, the first National Science Fair was held in Philadelphia, with 30 school-aged finalists competing. The winners presented on antibiotics, chromosomal doubling, the laws of motion and paper chromatography.

The iconic egg drop experiment was born in a jet propulsion lab in the 1950s, earning the descriptor “authentic learning” due to its real-life applications.

Science fairs of today

Although the science fair remains fundamentally the same, modern exhibitions offer students the chance to dive into contemporary issues and utilize new technology to share their findings.

Fifth grade students at New Albany-Plain Local Schools have the opportunity to participate in an annual science fair and later advance to higher-level competitions. Although traditional cut-and-paste presentations remain in style, some students use their iPads and laptops to showcase video projects, digital presentations and other material.

Over the years, research topics have also changed. While classic projects such as potato batteries remain ever prevalent, students have also turned their attention toward popular concepts such as slime recipes, energy drink effects and STEM focused ideas.

For example, Columbus Academy students Andrew Nevaisser, Isa Eribo and Hyunyoung “Bella” Lee presented their research, “Protein engineering through DNA manipulation,” after spending the summer participating in the Columbus Academy Applied Science program.

Aside from colorful presentations, awards and impressing their peers, science fairs, exhibits and programs teach students lessons different from standard classwork.

“It helps students not be afraid of taking a chance,” says Dr. Sumona Ghosh Lester, science department chair at Columbus Academy. “They’re putting themselves in a position where a mistake is bound to happen, but it teaches them that’s part of the normal process. Part of learning and making new discoveries is embedded in trial and error and mistakes.”

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.