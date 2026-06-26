Said Oladejo-Lawal transforms music, movement and memory into acrylics

× Expand Said Oladejo-Lawal

Expand Said Oladejo-Lawal "Making My Reality"

For Columbus-based artist Said Oladejo-Lawal, painting is about much more than producing images on a canvas. Through vibrant, large-scale acrylic works inspired by music, movement and memory, he creates pieces that prompt emotional resonance and human connection.

“Art is self-expression, which is all about your voice. Every voice has something to say, and everything said originates from a feeling,” says Oladejo-Lawal. “It’s not just a picture. Every brush stroke put on the canvas is there to generate emotion.”

Born in Nigeria, Oladejo-Lawal first became interested in the world of art while accompanying his father, a contractor who specialized in house painting and interior design, to work. This eventually led him to study painting at the prestigious Yaba College of Technology in Lagos. Following a 2009 move to the U.S., he earned a second degree in graphic design from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh before settling in Columbus with his family.

Throughout those years, Oladejo-Lawal experimented with multiple mediums – using oil paints for some time, as they were the most readily available and most affordable option in Nigeria – before discovering his love for acrylic.

“I found that acrylic matched my temperament,” says Oladejo-Lawal. “I paint quickly, sporadically. And acrylic works best with the techniques I like to employ, certain brushwork that can communicate an emotional statement.”

Music is central to Oladejo-Lawal’s artistic identity. An avid music collector, he often paints with classical, jazz and music from other countries playing in the background, using rhythm and sound to shape the feelings he hopes to portray.

“I find it projects emotions in ways other characteristics may not do,” he says. “Music is a universal language. It’s not about the alphabet, it’s about feelings.”

Those emotions then take shape through a creative process that begins with a photographic reference and charcoal sketches before evolving into expressive layers of color. Drawing from both impressionism and fauvism, Oladejo-Lawal favors bold hues evocative of nostalgic memories.

Expand Said Oladejo-Lawal "The World"

Social discourse is another influential factor for Oladejo-Lawal’s art. Understanding the ubiquitous desire for a better life, he wishes for his work to communicate that no one is alone in their struggles – something that is often reflected in his piece’s titles.

“I like people to walk away from my paintings feeling as if they’ve had a conversation, knowing that we are all individuals having different feelings, but that we are all still connected and thinking, ‘Yes, I can identify with this person’s journey,’” says Oladejo-Lawal.

While gallery exhibitions remain meaningful to him, Oladejo-Lawal says art festivals hold a special place in his heart because they allow for direct human interaction between artist and viewer – offering the opportunity to witness emotional responses firsthand and engage with a larger audience.

Those interested in experiencing Oladejo-Lawal’s work can find him at local and regional events throughout the summer, including the Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival, ARTfest on Main in Springboro and the Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival.

To learn more about Oladejo-Lawal and view more of his work, visit www.lawalsaid.com.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.