Rethinking the bathroom: why bidets are gaining ground

The toilet has seen many iterations over the centuries, with the bidet slowing shifting hygiene habits and changing ideas about clean waste.

Tracing back to 1700s France, the bidet appears as elegant bedroom furniture used by aristocrats and wealthy households. It’s named for a small French breed of horse, now extinct, because sitting on one required a posture similar to that used for riding a horse. Today, as bidets find their way to more and more homes, they bring the promise of improved sanitation, more sustainable practices and better value.

Expand Brondell

Bidets come in multiple forms, each offering distinct benefits depending on a household’s needs, space and budget:

Standalone bidets resemble low sinks and require separate plumbing, but offer a full range of water‑pressure control and a dedicated cleansing experience.

Bidet toilet seats replace existing seats and often include adjustable water temperature, pressure settings and features such as heated seating or air drying, making them a popular option for comfort‑focused users.

Bidet attachments are among the most accessible choices, installing directly under the existing toilet seat and providing a simple, effective spray without need for electricity.

Handheld bidet sprayers, similar to small hoses, also offer flexibility and control, and are practical for their ease of use and low cost.

Basic bidet attachments start as low as $49, making them an easy entry point for most households.

Countries with the highest rates of bidet use include Italy, Japan, France, Portugal and Argentina. Americans have been slow to adopt bidet use, but interest has grown in recent years – particularly following the COVID‑19 pandemic, when toilet paper shortages driven by panic buying prompted many households to explore alternatives.

Much of the available evidence points to bidets as a more sustainable and health‑conscious alternative to toilet paper. TP production is resource‑intensive, requiring large amounts of water, energy and trees. One roll alone can take up to 37 gallons of water to manufacture, roughly the equivalent of a small load of laundry. Bidets, by contrast, use only about one‑eighth of a gallon per cleaning, significantly reducing both water consumption and paper waste. Environmentally, this shift can help curb deforestation, lessen chemical pollution from paper bleaching and lower the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and transportation.

Health experts also note that bidets may provide gentler, more effective cleaning than wiping, reducing irritation and friction, particularly for people with sensitive skin. Further, modern bidets use clean water from the home’s supply line and often include hygienic features such as self‑rinsing nozzles.

While toilet paper remains familiar and convenient, its environmental cost is substantial and its cleaning ability limited. Bidets can reduce toilet paper use by up to 75 percent, lowering household expenses over time while offering a more comfortable experience. For drying, people can use a small amount of toilet paper or choose a reusable cloth, depending on what feels most comfortable.

Research on bidet use is still fairly limited and varies by individual circumstances, but keeping the bidet clean remains an important part of using it safely and effectively.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.