Proper fireplace maintenance and care tips

Whether you have a wood-burning fire or a gas fireplace, it’s important to ensure that your chimney is cleaned and ready before lighting the logs.

Gas fireplace maintenance

Gas fireplaces are either vented or ventless, a factor that determines how often maintenance is required. Vented fireplaces have ventilation systems that direct fumes outdoors, while ventless fireplaces release fumes directly into the home and burn at higher temperatures to ensure no gas escapes.

“If the chimney is not clear, that byproduct that should be exiting the structure is now coming into the structure laden with carbon monoxide,” says Rob Schenz, owner of Specialty Gas House in north Columbus.

Schenz started his own business, Specialty Gas Services Inc., in 1989 and purchased Specialty Gas House in 2004 after subcontracting for the previous owners for 16 years. Schenz was born and raised in central Ohio and specializes in all things gas repair and installation.

Vented gas fireplaces require maintenance every decade to ensure the chimney is properly cleaned, Schenz says. For ventless fireplaces, the glass should be washed every two to three years. Ventless fireplaces require detailed inspections about every five years.

“I don’t recommend homeowners to tackle this for themselves because there are some very detailed parts that have to be put back together exactly right or they could create a byproduct that we don’t want in our air,” says Schenz.

Caring for your log fireplace

The National Fire Protection Association advises that chimneys, fireplaces and vents be inspected and cleaned annually to ensure their functionality. Beyond that annual maintenance, it’s important to keep the area around the fireplace clean.

“Fireplaces are catch-alls for all the stuff that’s floating around the house, and nobody really gets in there and cleans it out until it gets totally nasty,” says Schenz. “So just going at it with a vacuum and a brush head attachment that’s on your vacuum hose to clean the dust” makes a difference.

When you need more than just a regular clean-up, contact a local professional to handle any inspection or chimney cleaning needs. Whempys Chimney Services and Blackburns Chimney Services have locations in central Ohio and offer cleaning, inspection and repair services.

Whempys recommends that fireplace chimneys be cleaned when soot build-up becomes evident. Soot buildup from the fireplace can potentially result in severe chimney fires that quickly spread from the roof and into the home.

“Creosote buildup on the interior of chimneys is a dangerous situation,” Schenz says. “That’s when you hear those horror stories about chimney fires due to layers and decades of creosote build-up.”

Vented gas systems also require regular cleaning due to the byproducts released into the exhaust vent. Both log and vented gas fireplaces can experience combustible creosote build-up in the chimney if inspection is neglected.

Even if you haven’t used your fireplace in a while, professionals caution that animals or objects could be lodged in the chimney without your knowledge.

Outdoor Fireplaces

For outdoor gas fireplaces, harsh temperatures and weather necessitate maintenance. The most common outdoor gas fireplaces use either manual or pilot lights, and require different levels of care.

“(Manual) doesn’t really require much maintenance. other than some light cleaning every now and then,” says Schenz. “The units that have pilot systems or some type of ignition system that you push a button or flip a switch. Those people, we end up having long-term relationships with.”

Inspections for outdoor fireplaces are different than those for indoors fireplaces, and are typically less dangerous due to the open-air ventilation. Make sure to clean out dust and debris to ensure the fireplace is properly cleared before lighting.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.