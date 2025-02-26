Central Ohio Picks & Previews | March/April 2025

Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents Camille Thurman

Feb. 27, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theater, 769 E. Long St.

Join jazz singer and saxophonist Camille Thurman for a musical experience that blends jazz traditions with modern innovations.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Nationwide Arena presents Justin Timberlake

Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

This concert, rescheduled from October, brings the hits from Justin Timberlake’s long career in pop music. www.nationwidearena.com

Funny Bone presents Drew Lynch

Feb. 27-March 1

Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center

Since his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, Lynch has amassed the attention of millions worldwide through sold out shows and social media posts.

www.columbus.funnybone.com

Arnold Sports Festival

Feb. 27-March 2

Downtown Columbus

Get ready to see the best of the best compete in events ranging from body building and weightlifting to cheerleading and martial arts.

www.arnoldsports.com

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents [working title]: a devised piece

Feb. 27-March 9

Columbus Children’s Theatre, 177 E. Naghten St.

It’s time to get creative! This children’s production dives into the magical world of playwriting and performing, led by CCT alum Ellie Levine.

www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Dropkick Murphys: St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour

Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

KEMBA Live!, 405 Neil Ave.

Join Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys as they count down to St. Patrick’s Day.

www.dropkickmurphys.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Appalachian Spring

Feb. 28-March 1, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the orchestra as it celebrates the 200th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth through this trio of songs.

www.columbussymphony.com

ProMusica presents Death and the Maiden

March 1-2, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Globally-acclaimed violist Vadim Gluzman and ProMusica’s principal clarinetist, IIya Shterenberg, lead a nod to the Baroque era. The program features Schnittke and Mozart, and concludes with Mahler’s arrangement of Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden.”

www.promusicacolumbus.org

The New Albany Lecture Series presents A National Security Discussion with Ambassador Susan Rice and Admiral James Stavridis moderated by David Sanger

March 4, 7 p.m.

McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Sanger moderates a conversation between Ambassador Susan Rice, former U.S. Domestic Policy Advisor, and Adm. James Stavridis, 16th Supreme Allied Commander for NATO.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Rascal Flatts

March 6, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Celebrate 25 years of Rascal Flatts’ country hits as part of the band’s Life Is A Highway Tour.

www.nationwidearena.com

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Fat Ham

March 6-23

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

A witty take on Hamlet features a young queer Black man as he battles with his identity, family and responsibility as they all come crashing together at a family gathering.

www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Shadowbox Live presents Rock This Way: A Music Tribute to Aerosmith and Van Halen

March 6-June 1

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

The unforgettable hits of Aerosmith and Van Halen come together in Shadowbox Live’s latest musical tribute.

www.shadowboxlive.org

Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital presents Into the Woods

March 7-9

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This show takes everyone’s favorite storybook characters and brings them together in a modern classic. Featuring a Tony-award winning score.

www.nationwidechildrens.org

Columbus Brew Festival

March 8

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

The Columbus Brew Festival takes over COSI after hours with more than 50 breweries. Sample a variety of brews as you experience all of the exhibits.

www.columbusbrewfestival.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Mnozil Brass

March 8, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of the world’s premier brass ensembles, Mnozil Brass, with an evening of comedic brilliance and sensational playing.

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Red Hot Jazz: Tap & Fiddle

March 13-16

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra leads tap dancer Leo Manzari and fiddler Jennifer Orchard through a sizzling night with the American Songbook.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents All Mozart

March 14-15, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Indulge in the celebration of Mozart with three of his mature works, “Overture to Così fan tutte,” “Piano Concerto No. 20” and “Symphony No. 38,” performed by pianist Oril Shaham.

www.columbussymphony.com

Short North Stage presents A Chorus Line: One Singular Sensation

March 20-April 19

Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.

The show explores the inner lives of professional Broadway performers through song, dance and drama. Featuring popular musical numbers “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “The Music and the Mirror” and “I Hope I Get It.”

www.shortnorthstage.org

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan

March 21, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Two of the biggest names in comedy will have you falling out of your seat with laughter.

www.nationwidearena.com

Columbus Metropolitan Library presents Mary Robinette Kowal and John Scalzi

March 23, 2 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch, 96 S. Grant Ave.

Meet Mary Robinette Kowal, the author of The Martian Contingency, and John Scalzi, author of Old Man’s War, and hear about their acclaimed and bestselling books.

www.columbuslibrary.org

Broadway in Columbus presents Funny Girl

March 25-30

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This Broadway show follows Fanny Brice as she becomes a popular performer after everyone told her she’d never be a star. Featuring classic songs such as “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.”

columbus.broadway.com

Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

with Special Guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas

March 29, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Experience American rapper and visionary Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia: The World Tour with special guests, rapper Lil Yachty and ground-breaking alternative rap duo, Paris Texas.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Mad Royal Film Festival

April 6, noon

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

This annual festival features a variety of short films created by students at The Ohio State University.

www.wexarts.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert

April 11-12

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra performs the iconic score of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 as the film is projected on a high-definition screen.

www.columbussymphony.com

Jazz Arts Group presents The Nancy Wilson Way

April 17, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Learn about and experience the life of Grammy Award winner and Columbus legend Nancy Wilson, whose career spanned more than 50 years.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Broadway in Columbus presents A Beautiful Noise

April 22-27

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This musical is the untold, true story of Brooklyn kid Neil Diamond becoming an American icon. Created in collaboration with Diamond, the show includes American classics such as “Sweet Caroline” and “Forever in Blue Jeans.”

www.columbus.broadway.com

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents The Last 5 Years

April 24-May 11

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Experience the emotional story of a five-year relationship with a score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown.

www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Opera Columbus presents The Marriage of Figaro

April 25, 27

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Performed by a cast of exceptional singers, Mozart’s comedic masterpiece tells the story of love and marriage. But what is love without its messy, hilarious twists and turns?

www.operacolumbus.org

Earth Celebration Weekends: Protect our Species

April 26-27

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Learn how to make better choices for the planet and all of its creatures and organisms with live entertainment, local environmentally focused organizations and more.

www.columbuszoo.org

COSI Science Festival

April 30-May 3

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Community partners help create an experience of learning and fun across four days of science and technology.

www.cosiscifest.org

Cinema Columbus Film Festival

April 30-May 4

Multiple Venues

The annual film festival brings independent films from around the globe to Columbus. The festival includes interviews, behind-the-scenes looks and more.

www.cinemacolumbus.com