On View | March/April 2025

24 Lincoln St. Gallery and Art Studios: A Convergent Path: Abstract Expressions by Karen LaValley. Karen LaValley is known for creating impressionist plein air landscapes, portraits and still-life paintings emphasizing motion, color and expression. Open through March 29. Solo Exhibition by Moon Evans. This exhibition is a tribute to the poetic and artistic spirit of the Heian Period (794–1185), offering a visual dialogue with Japan’s rich literary and cultural heritage. Open April 3-30.

www.sharonweissgallery.com/studio

Adamah Ceramics: Armature by Kerry Boganwright. Exploring the boundaries between materiality and mystery prompts viewers to question their assumptions and embrace the ambiguity inherent in the unknown. Open March 1-29. Works by Rory Pots & Christopher St. John. Open April 5-26.

www.adamahceramics.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Wild Earth: JB Blunk and Toshiko Takaezu. Takaezu and Blunk’s parallel creation of handmade worlds, as expressed through objects ranging in scale from monumental ceramics and woodcarvings to tea bowls and jewelry. Open March 7-Aug. 3. Louise Nevelson: Dawn to Dusk. Featuring more than 50 works, this exhibition traces Nevelson’s artistic evolution, from her early figurative paintings to her iconic abstract wood constructions, collages and unique handcrafted jewelry. Open March 7-Aug. 24.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Blockfort: Personal Panacea. Each piece reflects the power of imagination, resourcefulness and need to care for oneself in the absence of traditional healthcare systems. By Our Nature. A photography-based exhibition that explores the relationship between queer identities and the natural world. Both open March 2-30. The Rainbow Show. Work inspired by rainbows. Open April 4-26.

www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: The Nearest Far Away Place. Ohio’s painters, makers and their mentors. Open through April 27.

www.decartsohio.org

Hayley Gallery: Jurate Phillips and Clyde Henry. Local, award-winning Lithuanian artists Jurate Philips and Clyde Henry present works inspired by their childhood settings. Open through March 17. Flower Power. Featuring paintings from central Ohio artists Amanda McGee and Ellen Knolls. Open March 22-April 14. Maker’s Mark. Featuring paintings by central Ohio artist Eric Layne and Michigan-based artist Jessica Kovan. Open April 19-May 12.

www.localohioart.com

Mac Worthington Studio: Art Not On Walls. Exhibition of outdoor metal sculptures. Open March 30-April 1.

www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: New Landscapes & City Scenes. Becky Evans and Kimberly Erb. Open through March 30. Environmental Abstract Landscapes. Annette Poitau. Open April 5-May 30.

www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Kirsta Niemie Benedetti – Where Life Is Precious Life Is Precious. Capturing the vibrancy and value of incarcerated women through portraiture and interactive storytelling installations. Returning Artists Guild – Home Free: Ohio Artists Envision Prison Abolition. Explores the conditions, creative expression and aesthetic practices of Ohio artists directly impacted by the criminal legal system. Both open through March 20.

www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: For The Love of Clay: A Potter’s Perspective. This exhibition, made up of pieces from local ceramist Tim Frederich’s collection, features nearly 100 ceramic works. Open through March 29.

www.ohiocraft.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club Gallery: 19th Annual Art Auction. Open March 7, preview starts at 6 p.m., live auction begins at 7:30 p.m. Abstract Landscapes. Paintings by Judy Friday, Karen Rumora and Dana Grubbe. Open March 10-May 1.

www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Open Door Arts Center and Gallery: This Inspired That (2025). After selecting an Open Door work that speaks to them, Phoenix Rising artists create a response piece. The two works will be displayed side by side. Open April 19-May 30.

www.opendoorcolumbus.org

Otterbein University:

www.otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule

Fisher Gallery : Counterpanes. Anne Wu’s work honors practical objectives of traditional quilt-making, yet challenges those same strictures through alternate interpretations, materials and techniques. Open through May 4.

The Frank Museum of Art: From Shanghai to Ohio: Woo Chong Yung (Wu Zhongxiong), 1898-1989. From 1920-1950, Woo was at the center of China's cultural world, feted in art circles in both Shanghai and Beijing. Open through April 25.

Riffe Gallery: It’s an Honor to Be Here. Ohio nature artists in their natural state. Open through April 4.

www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

The Schumacher Gallery: The Perfect Shot: Walter Iooss Jr. and the Art of Sports Photography. Inspiring moments in sports history, professional portraits, action shots and original Sports Illustrated magazine covers that highlight the talent of Walter Iooss Jr. Open through April 5 (closed March 1-9).

www.capital.edu/student-life/arts-and-culture/schumacher-gallery

Sean Christopher Gallery: A celebration of Sean Christopher Gallery’s founding in the Short North Arts District (March 2002) featuring Katherine Elizabeth Adkins, Ashley Bevington, Richard Clarahan, Hannah Fitzgerald, Erika Holycross, Greg Johnson, Phil Maneri, Christopher McCutcheon, John Joseph McCutcheon and Kim Webb. Open March 1-April 5.

www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Social Organs by Antonio Gonzalez-Garcia. The exhibit unveils Gonzalez-Garcia’s life through painted and framed narratives, exploring themes of privacy and trust, and rendering them transparent – like a canvas without walls. Open through March 30. Salon Exhibit. A diverse range of styles from talented Sharon Weiss Gallery artists. Open April 3-27.

www.sharonweissgallery.com

Short North Alliance: AfterGlow. Outdoor projection mapping exhibit at 921 N. High St. Open TBD.

www.shortnorth.org

Studios on High Gallery: Hit the Hop: Happiness Is… Artists were invited to submit work that best interprets the themes of happiness and peace of mind, expressed through the things they see and experience. Open March 1-April 3. Renewal. Works by Teda Theis. Open April 6-May 2. Child’s Play. Glass artist Helen-Marie Shakur’s body of work explores the origin of the artist’s love of the craft. Open April 5-May 1.

www.studiosonhigh.com

Wexner Center of the Arts: Outpost Office. Wex-commissioned furniture installations by the Columbus-based practice led by Ashley Bigham and Erik Herrmann. Open through April 6. Nancy Holt: Power Systems. Holt’s “Pipeline,” a site-responsive sculpture made of steel pipes, twists inside and outside the center’s lobby. Open through July 27.

www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: Who Holds the Title by Hannah Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald took on residencies in Spain and Ireland and has collaborated and worked within a number of accredited institutions focusing on sculpture. Work by Sam Lee. Lee is a queer and non-binary emerging artist focusing on creative communication, poetry and chaotic collage. The Garden by Joseph Leonard. Bold shape, vibrant color and rhythmic line are juxtaposed together in Leonard’s work in an attempt to honor and reimagine the world. All open March 14-April 1. Works by Yahfa Guerra. Guerra is a contemporary fine artist who depicts realism and surrealism as it relates to her identity as a Caribbean woman. Fervent by Sir’Ra (Isaiah Harris). Isaiah L. Harris is an African-American dancer with a background in West African diasporic dance, modern and hip-hop. Both open April 11-May 6.

www.wildgoosecreative.com