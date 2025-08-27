On View | September/October 2025

Lincoln St. Gallery
24 Lincoln St. Gallery & Art Studios: Work by Amy Adams, Moon Evans, Lisa Parks Godfrey, Kara Razek and Tamar Rudavsky. Open Sept. 1-Oct. 31. www.sharonweissgallery.com
934 Gallery: Work by Aaron Burleson, Hannah Mosley and Christine Gaffney. Open through Sept. 6. www.934gallery.org
Adamah
Adamah Ceramics: By My Hands: Hilos de Mi Ser. Nicole McLaughlin’s exhibit showcases painted ceramic pieces featuring colorful tapestry as a means of reflecting on their identity. Open Sept. 6-Oct. 26. www.adamahceramics.com
Columbus Museum of Art: Tacita Dean: Blind Folly. Work by British European visual artist Tacita Dean, including film and printmaking. Open Oct. 8-March 8. www.columbusmuseum.org
Columbus Museum of Art at The Pizzuti: Las Vegas Ikebana: Maren Hassinger and Senga Nengudi. This exhibition is the first museum retrospective on the pioneering collective and cross-disciplinary practices of artists Maren Hassinger and Senga Nengudi. Open through Jan. 11. www.columbusmuseum.org/columbus-museum-of-art-at-the-pizzuti
Hammond Harkins Galleries
Hammond Harkins Galleries: Serious Play. Karen Snouffer creates 2-D and 3-D works with themes based on contradiction and movement, all expressed through collages, paintings, sculptures and installations. Open Sept. 5-30. Bodies of Work. Lynn Hetherington enjoys creating mixed-media pieces that combine found objects and unexpected materials, often incorporating elements of fashion. Open Oct. 3-31. www.hammondharkins.com
Hawk Galleries
Hawk Galleries: Peter Bremers: Glacial Reminiscence. Peter Bremers creates glass pieces reflecting his love of icebergs and tendency to see them as “nature’s floating sculpture garden.” Open Sept. 4-Oct. 25. www.hawkgalleries.com
Hayley Gallery
Hayley Gallery: Unsupervised Destinations. Works from painters Robin Roberts and Carolyn DeMaggio. Open Sept. 13-Oct. 13. Rooted in Story. Works by mixed-media artist Marcus Blackwell and interior designer Mary Burkhardt. Open Oct. 18-Nov. 10. www.localartohio.com
Mac Worthington Studio
Mac Worthington Studio: Out West. Exhibition of expressionistic paintings by Mac Worthington featuring western towns. Open Sept. 1-Oct. 31. www.macworthington.com
Marcia Evans Gallery: Paintings by Richard Ferguson in media including oils, Venetian plaster and acrylics. Open Sept. 6-Oct. 27. www.marciaevansgallery.com
McConnell Arts Center
McConnell Arts Center: Quantifying Care. Lily Glass’s work connects the feminine experience to the natural world through repetition and symbols from past matriarchal cultures. Intertwined. Margarita Vilshanetskaya’s contemporary work examines the relationship with fiber and the perpetual desire to touch it. Power of Growth. Weiting Wei uses polymer clay to capture the beauty of the natural world and symbolize the desire for personal growth and transformation. Open Sept. 18-Nov. 6. www.mcconnellarts.org
Open Door Columbus: Comic Convergence. This exhibition invites visitors to explore the rich tapestry of storytelling, where every panel breathes life into heroes, villains and everyday wonders. Open through Oct. 10. www.opendoorcolumbus.org
OSU Faculty Club
OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Across the Field - An Artistic Tribute. A juried exhibition honoring the spirit of The Ohio State University, featuring works by 21 artists in various media. Open through Oct. 23. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com
Fisher Gallery
Otterbein University: www.otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule
- Fisher Gallery: Urushi: exploring the chromacosm. This exhibition features work by Vietnamese-born urushi artist Nhat Tran. Open through Dec. 5.
- The Frank Museum of Art: Ukiyo-e’s Living Legacy: The Yoshida Family Prints. Prints from the Yoshida family from the Flaten Art Museum at St. Olaf College. Open through Dec. 5.
- Miller Gallery: Gathering Currents. Work created by faculty and staff across multiple disciplines and media. Open through Nov. 9.
Riffe Gallery: A Common Thread. The exhibition features 16 Ohio artists and is curated by Caren Petersen and Char Norman. Open through Oct. 3. www.oac.ohio.gov
Sean Christopher Gallery
Sean Christopher Gallery: Head Count. Ohio-based artists Chris Taylor and Eileen Woods exhibit their series “Front” by Taylor and “The Waiting Room” by Woods together. Taylor and Woods make it possible for viewers to widen their perceptions of how time sometimes seems to stand still. Open Sept. 6-Oct. 18. www.seanchristophergallery.com
Sharon Weiss Gallery
Sharon Weiss Gallery: Sandra Aska creates ceramic figures with neutral and enigmatic expressions to convey personal confusion and dismay about the world. Open Sept. 4-28. Tripping Over the Underneath. Daniel Ferlan unveils a dreamlike cast of symbolic figures, masked characters, blooming skulls and ghostly animals that inhabit landscapes where memory, innocence and dread collide. Open Oct. 2-26. www.sharonweissgallery.com
Southeast’s Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Manic Depressive Stillness. Taylor McKinley’s work reflects his background in urban planning and cartography, weaving together layers of the built and natural environment to form digital collages. Open through Sept. 17. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery
Studios on High
Studios on High Gallery: The Golden Hour. Annette Simon’s exhibition captures Golden Hour via oil paintings. Open Sept. 6-Oct. 2. Glass Counterpane. A collection of glass hangings and table covers by Beth Himsworth, recognizing the work of millions of women who created with textiles over the years. Open Oct. 4-30. www.studiosonhigh.com
The Arts Castle
The Arts Castle: Senior Showcase: Art after 55. Original artwork in a variety of media by Delaware County residents ages 55 and up. Open through Oct. 11. www.artscastle.org
The Schumacher Gallery: The Art of Presence. This group exhibition highlights the work of the Ohio Representational Art Collective and showcases various art forms, from drawings and paintings to sculptures. Artist talks and live demonstrations are scheduled during the exhibition. Open Sept. 8-Dec. 5. www.capital.edu/student-life/arts-and-culture/schumacher-gallery
Urban Art Space
Urban Arts Space: Restless Office. Marta Nowak’s exhibition reimagines the workplace as a dynamic and responsive environment that adapts to the fluid demands of contemporary work culture. Open through Oct. 10. Laura Da’: Why Lazarus. The exhibition celebrates the work of Shawnee poet and educator Laura Da’ by emphasizing the significance of the Scioto Trail for connecting towns and settlements of her ancestral communities in Ohio. Open Oct. 14-Nov. 15. www.uas.osu.edu
Wexner Center for the Arts: Eric N. Mack. Mack’s visual vocabulary of painting, textiles and fashion converge and expand the notion of sculpture and painting as a medium. Nanette Carter: Sentinels. Brings together key works from the Columbus-born artist’s nearly 50-year career. Veronica Ryan: Unruly Objects. Ryan’s abstract and multifaceted sculptures present a network of connections influenced by transatlantic exchanges, global histories of travel and narratives of healing and belonging. All open through Jan. 11. www.wexarts.org
Wild Goose Creative: The Great Procrastinator. Alejandro Bellizzi is an interdisciplinary artist and writer whose work explores mental illness, grief, abandonment, cultural displacement and the purpose of imagination in a status-driven world. Open Sept. 12-30. Nuclear Connections. Photos, interactive art, drawings, sculptures, environmental art and activist art created by Calder Lenhart and Sabrina Manygoats discusses the environment and radioactive contamination, and dives into hidden histories. Block by Block. Images from community art walk known as Block by Block. Both open Oct. 10-Nov. 4. www.wildgoosecreative.com