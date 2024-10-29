On View: Current Gallery Exhibits in Columbus | November December 2024

934 Gallery: Visions from the Phantom Highway. Sara Adrian draws inspiration from mythology, the natural world and the human experience. Open through Nov. 9. www.934gallery.org

Adamah Ceramics: Neil Donovan & Thomas Hubert. Ceramic and carpentry work. Open Nov. 2-20. Harmony Project. Work created by incarcerated artists. Open Nov. 21-24. Morgan Rose Free & Cory Mahoney. Local artists present contemporary works centered around ceramics. Open Dec. 7-28. www.adamahceramics.com

Blockfort: NUMBERS. There are many ways to interpret the theme of numbers; come see what the Blockfort artists come up with. Open Nov. 15-Dec. 14. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Christopher Cozier: All around us – elsewheres are beginnings and endings. Cozier’s work focuses on the human labor undergirding the United Arab Emirates’ economic boom. Transcendence and August Moon. Ming Smith was a pioneering photographer from Columbus and the first Black woman photographer to have work acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in 1979. Fragments of Epic Memory. This exhibition surveys Caribbean art and visual culture, featuring over 100 photographs from the region. All open through Jan. 26. www.columbusmuseum.org

Dublin Arts Council: Accessible Expressions Ohio. An adjudicated statewide exhibition of artwork by Ohio artists with disabilities. Open Nov. 9-Dec. 19. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: At SEEN Studio: SONYA LUCAS. Explores visual motifs associated with an Appalachian queer identity, trauma, and working with and through anxiety and depression using art. Open through Nov. 15. MICHELLE BLACKSTONE. Elements of craft and textiles calling for a reconsideration of gendered categories. Open through Dec. 27. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hayley Gallery: 17th Anniversary Party & Holiday 2024 Preview. Open Nov. 8-9. Color Collaboration. Laurie Clements and Trish Weeks. Open Nov. 16-Jan. 20. Holiday Show. Open Dec. 7. www.localohioart.com

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: A Little Happy. Using watercolor and ink, Rebecca Burdock creates animal-centric artwork. Open Nov. 2-Dec. 31. www.rebeccaink.com

The Little Blue House by Sharon Weiss Gallery: Amy Adams: Solo Exhibition. Exploring the genres of florals and animals. Open through Nov. 30. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Mac Worthington Studio & Gallery: Say it with Flowers. Holiday exhibition of abstract expressionistic floral series. Open Nov. 1-Dec. 30. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Kirsten Bowen: Text-Based Fresco paintings. Open Nov. 2–30. Artful Holiday Gifts. A variety of gallery artists display a variety of unique artful gifts including paintings in all sizes, sculpture, ceramics, glass and jewelry. Open Dec. 7. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Ohio Craft Museum: Gifts of the Craftsmen. Handcrafted ornaments, jewelry, textiles and more. Open Nov. 3-Dec. 24. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Open Door Collective 2024. An opportunity to learn more about the varying styles represented in the Studio. Open Nov. 9-20. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Faculty Club Art Gallery: Shouts and Whispers. Ohio-based artists Susan Corcoran and Susan Sommerfeld invite viewers to engage with their artwork by imagining the subtle details left open to interpretation. Open Nov. 4-Dec. 13. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Otterbein University:

The Frank Museum of Art: Gateway to Himalayan Art. Enter into the art and cultures of the greater Himalayan region. Open through Dec. 12.

Miller Gallery: Against the Current/Lain S. Bangdel: Art, National Identity, and a Modernist Critique. Paintings by Nepali artist Lain Singh Bangdel. Open through Nov. 8. 6th Annual Juried High School Art Exhibition. Open through Dec. 6.

Fisher Gallery: Only Abstract will do. Immerse yourself in the colors, forms and atmosphere that only abstract art can elicit. Open through Dec. 6.

www.otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule

Riffe Gallery: All We Cannot Forget. A collection of work created by 13 artists. Open through Jan. 3. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

The Schumacher Gallery: Masterworks by Ohio Artists (1856-2018). The gallery’s permanent collection encompasses Realism, Impressionism, Modernism, Folk Art and Contemporary eras. Open through Dec. 12. www.capital.edu/student-life/arts-and-culture/schumacher-gallery

Sean Christopher Gallery: Seth Wade: Between Sleep and Birdsong. The artist creates depictions of their concerns and insecurities. Open Nov. 2-30. Phases: Works by Nikki and Matt Swift. Celebrate 25 years of exploring audiovisual technology to craft meaning out of the past, present and possible future. Open Dec. 7-19 and Jan. 2-18. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: The Art of Gifting. A broad range of works from jewelry and oils to wildlife sculpture and mixed media collage. Open Nov. 2-Jan. 30. www.studiosonhigh.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Frederick Fochtman, New Works. Paintings that attempt to capture the beauty and structure of flowers in a glass vessel. Open Nov. 1-3. A Salon Exhibit. Various styles of artwork hung together so visitors can see firsthand how various styles may work in a home environment. Open Dec. 1-31. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Nancy Holt: Power Systems. Holt’s Pipeline, a site-responsive sculpture made of steel pipes, twists inside and outside the center’s lobby. Open through July 27.

Ming Smith: Wind Chime. Thirty black-and-white photographs from the Columbus-raised artist’s Africa series, taken during her travels to Senegal, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Egypt.

Rotimi Fani-Kayode: Tranquility of Communion. Series of color as well as black-and-white photographs along with archival prints and never-before-exhibited works from Fani-Kayode’s student years. Both open through Jan. 5.

Awilda Rodríguez Lora: Sustento. Video work that reveals how human connection can sustain us. Open through Dec. 31.

Outpost Office. Wex-commissioned furniture installations by the Columbus-based practice led by Ashley Bigham and Erik Herrmann. Open through April 6. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: I AM: The retrospective of Bee1ne. This reflection embarks on a journey of several different emotions. Open Nov. 8-Dec. 5. WILD ART COLUMBUS 2024. In-person art auctions giving artists the opportunity to connect with interested buyers. Open Dec. 13, 7-9 p.m. www.wildgoosecreative.com

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com