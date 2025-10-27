On View | November/December 2025

Expand 24 Lincoln St. Gallery

24 Lincoln St. Gallery & Art Studios: Freezing Time: On the Olentangy and Beyond. Paintings by Tamar Rudavsky capture feelings surrounding the flow of time on the Olentangy River and beyond. Open Nov. 1-30. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Chaos Contemporary Craft: Containing and Being Contained. Teresa Audet explores various themes surrounding containment and connection through wood creations. Open through Nov. 21. www.chaoscontemporarycraft.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Tacita Dean: Blind Folly. The exhibition highlights work by British European visual artist Tacita Dean, including mediums such as film and printmaking. Open through March 8. Artemisia Gentileschi: Naples to Beirut. This exhibit brings together the Baroque painter’s Neapolitan period: Bathsheba (c. 1635–37) and Hercules and Omphale (c. 1635–37). Open through May 31. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus Museum of Art at The Pizzuti: Las Vegas Ikebana: Maren Hassinger and Senga Nengudi. This exhibition is the first museum retrospective on the pioneering collective and cross-disciplinary practices of artists Maren Hassinger and Senga Nengudi. Open through Jan. 11. www.columbusmuseum.org/the-pizzuti

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Flourish: Beyond the Silence. Abstract, surrealism and still-life paintings by award-winning artist Lori Rivera. Open through Dec. 31. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Things We Hold Dear. Artwork by Brenden Spivey, Gaynelle Sloman, Glenn Doell, Richard “Duarte” Brown, Susan Corcoran, Susan Sommerfeld and Veena Bansal in various styles. Open Nov. 2-23. Small and Wonderful. Annual holiday exhibition featuring a variety of art by Hammond Harkins artists that can be bought. Open Nov. 29-Dec. 21. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Birthday Open House and 2025 Holiday Preview. Open Nov. 7-9. Holiday Open House. Holiday artwork handmade by our local Ohio artists, including paintings, stained glass, fused glass, punch needle, ceramics, wood, silverplate, jewelry and more. Open Dec. 6-24. Lost in the Moment. Work by Todd Buschur and Suzanne Robinson. Open through Jan. 12. www.localohioart.com

Mac Worthington Studio: Springtime in Winter. Exhibition featuring original floral paintings from Mac Worthington. Open through Nov. 30. Small Paintings. Landscapes and florals. Open Dec. 1-30. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Kirsten Bowen New Works. Works by Kirsten Bowen featuring text-based fresco – which incorporates her poems and quotes, as well as those of famous poets – in addition to watercolor works, many depicting variations of colorful water scenes. Open Nov. 1-30. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Lily Glass: Quantifying Care. Work by Lily Glass explores the varied evolution of the individual woman’s journey, through repetition and symbols from past matriarchal cultures. Margarita Vilshanetskaya: Intertwined. Fiber and mixed media works by Margarita Vilshanetskaya explore the human relationship with the desire to touch textiles. Weiting Wei: Power of Growth. Weiting Wei explores the growth of organisms through polymer clay. All open through Nov. 6. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Gifts of the Craftsmen. Unique gifts handcrafted by nearly 200 artists from across the country. Open Nov. 2-Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Columbus: Are You Afraid of the Art? View artwork inspired by some of Hollywood’s most infamous and frightening films. Open through Nov. 28. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

ODU Wehrle Gallery: Chaz O’Neil: Strataform. Referencing diagrams, strata and speculative futures, Chaz O’Neil visualizes the invisible forces shaping both planetary matter and human meaning. Open through Jan. 10. www.ohiodominican.edu

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Interpreting the Landscape. Laura Wetz, Justin Collamore and Rod Hayslip create distinct yet complementary visions of the landscape, resulting in a nuanced dialogue about place, memory and artistic interpretation. Open through Dec. 17. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Otterbein University: www.otterbein.edu

Fisher Gallery: Urushi: exploring the chromacosm. Work by Vietnamese-born Urushi artist Nhat Tran. Open through Dec. 5.

Riffe Gallery: 2025 Biennial Juried Exhibition. Works created by 61 artists living and working in Ohio, chosen from more than 1,900 entries. Open through Jan. 9. www.oac.ohio.gov

Sean Christopher Gallery: Time Flies. Work by Julia Hamilton that focuses on her perceptions of love and loss. Open Nov. 1-Dec. 13. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Past and Present. Michael Guinane’s solo exhibit features his newest paintings, showing a variety of environments and the people that are a part of those places. Open Nov. 1-30. NEW WORKS. Fred Fochtman’s solo exhibit is a new collection of oil paintings featuring observational still life and landscapes. Open Dec. 5-Jan. 11. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: The Art of Gifting. Studio member artists showcase smaller works in the studio’s annual holiday show, featuring work ranging from jewelry and oils to wildlife sculpture, ceramics and mixed media collages. Open Nov. 1-Dec. 31. www.studiosonhigh.com

The Arts Castle: Women OF and BY Design. An exhibition by the Collage Group of Women Artists celebrating their appreciation for life’s many experiences. Open through Jan. 9. Holiday Art Fair. More than 60 artists will show and sell one-of-a-kind works at Gallery 22. Open Nov. 7-Dec. 14. www.artscastle.org

The Schumacher Gallery: The Art of Presence: Contemporary Realism from Ohio Artists. Drawings, paintings and sculptures by artists from various cultural, racial and ethnic backgrounds focusing on everyday subjects. Open through Dec. 5. www.capital.edu

Urban Arts Space: Laura Da’: Why Lazarus. The exhibition celebrates the work of Shawnee poet and educator Laura Da’ by emphasizing the significance of the Scioto Trail for connecting towns and settlements of her ancestral communities in Ohio. Open through Nov. 15. www.uas.osu.edu

Wexner Center for the Arts: Eric N. Mack. Mack’s visual vocabulary of painting, textiles and fashion converges and expands the notion of sculpture and painting as a medium. Nanette Carter: Sentinels. Key works from the Columbus-born artist’s nearly 50-year career. Veronica Ryan: Unruly Objects. Ryan’s abstract and multifaceted sculptures present a network of connections influenced by transatlantic exchanges, global histories of travel, and narratives of healing and belonging. All open through Jan. 11. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: What Lies Beneath. Work by Elaff Houmsse, Hannah Buss, Joleanna Bare and Reagan Mounts. Open Nov. 14-Dec. 3. Wild Art Columbus 2025. Works from emerging and established central Ohio artists up for auction. Event on Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m. www.wildgoosecreative.com