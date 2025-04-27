On View | May/June 2025

934 Gallery: Work by Anthony Gatto, Lydia Wickham, Baylee Schmitt, Jess Schwarz, Leland Waters and River Berry. Open May 16-June 14. Work by Carly Mitchell, Kirstin Willders, Jaromir Stoll, Nick Stellanova, Itzel Argil, Kieve Nox, Mel Sealy and Kai Webb. Open June 20-July 12. www.934gallery.org

Adamah Ceramics: Work by Jing Huang. Huang is a ceramic artist who was NCECA and Ceramics Monthly Magazine Emerging Artist in 2023, as well as the recipient of the Liu Shiming Artist Grant, the Silver Award at the Taiwan Ceramics Biennale and the Second Prize at the Shiwan Cup Competition in 2024. Open May 3-June 28. www.adamahceramics.com

Blockfort Gallery: Alley Islands annual mural festival. Located in the Discovery District, this festival welcomes all ages for a day of music, food, art and fun with more than 20 unique performers, food trucks and more. Open May 3, noon-10 p.m. Muralists of Lafayette Mural Alley. Muralists adorn the walls of Lafayette Alley with their large-scale artworks, and guests let Blockfort know what they want to see from those artists. Open May 3-June 28. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Wild Earth: JB Blunk and Toshiko Takaezu. Takaezu and Blunk’s parallel creation of handmade worlds, as expressed through objects ranging in scale from monumental ceramics and woodcarvings to tea bowls and jewelry. Open through Aug. 3. Louise Nevelson: Dawn to Dusk. Featuring more than 50 works, Dawn to Dusk traces Nevelson’s artistic evolution, from her early figurative paintings to her iconic abstract wood constructions, collages and unique handcrafted jewelry. Open through Aug. 24. www.columbusmuseum.org

Dublin Arts Council: Vivian Ripley: 50 Years & Beyond: Pathways Through Color and Tone. Ripley is known for her use of color and its interplay with light and shadow using various mediums, often combining them to create visual harmony, masterfully infusing emotion and depth. Open May 10-June 25. www.dublinarts.org

Hayley Gallery: Luminous Moments. Gina Wolfrum is a contemporary mixed-media artist who returned to her artistic roots after leaving the stressful corporate world and relocating to a farm in rural Hicksville, Ohio. Justin Collamore uses his training in architecture and landscape architecture to explore the interaction of architecture with the natural environment in his paintings. Open May 17-June 9. Kaleidoscope: Endless Possibilities. Marti Higgins’ artwork describes the seeming disorder yet perfect organization that is the eternal cycle in nature using photos and random bits of found paper combined with layers of paint. Open June 14-Aug. 9. www.localohioart.com

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: A Retrospective: 25 Years of Square. Virginia native Don Scott expresses his devotion to and love of nature in his work, all produced or framed in a square format, through a variety of mediums and alternative processes. Open May 2-June 30. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio: Small Wonders. Exhibition of 130 extra-small original paintings. Open May 1-31. Art Isn’t Just For Walls. Sculpture Park large scale metal sculptures show and tour. Open June 1-30. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Art Center: Hassan Qureshi’s In Contrast. Uniting hyperrealism that invokes wonderment and Arabic calligraphy that gives a linguistic meaning to art. Kathy McGhee’s Printed Landscapes. Inspired by the natural world and the intricate beauty within it, McGhee explores perceptions and self-realizations from closer scrutiny. Decomposition: Dusk Effect. Traces collage artist Emily Morgan’s evolution from light, airy compositions to darker, more introspective works reflecting patterns found in nature – life and death, day and night, growth and decay. All open May 8-July 2. www.mcconnellarts.org

Marcia Evans Gallery: Environmental Abstract Landscapes. Annette Poitau’s work can energize or create a sense of calmness. Open through May 31. Bev Goldie & Zachary Dean Jones. Both artists work with natural elements: Goldie with wax encaustic and Dean with materials from the earth, both creating a blend of interesting texture and colors. Open June 7-30. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Ohio Craft Museum: Ohio Designer Craftsmen presents “Best of 2025.” Forty-second annual juried members’ exhibition, showcasing works in clay, glass, fiber, wood, metal and mixed media. Open May 4-July 5. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Arts Center and Gallery: This Inspired That (2025). After selecting an Open Door work that speaks to them, Phoenix Rising artists create a response piece. The two works are then displayed side by side. Open through May 30. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Road Trip. The Faculty Club invites staff from all OSU campuses to participate in the exhibition of 2D projects with themes of journeys, exploration or adventure. Open May 5-22. Patricia Howard and Kathy Ludlam. Oil paintings by two award-winning artists depicting the beauty of nature as seen through their eyes. Open May 26-Aug. 7. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Sean Christopher Gallery: 2025 Eighth Annual Old School Invitational. Featuring recent artworks by the following 1970s and 1980s Columbus College of Art and Design Alumni: Kenneth Batista, Michael Fornadley, Rose Irelan, Beverly West Leach, Fred Mead, Mary Norman, John Swanson, Chris Thalgott, Lorene Ward and James Weitzel. Open May 3-June 14. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Hal Shunk Solo Show. Abstract art inspired by observations such as the tactile surface of rust, cracks in a well-worn sidewalk and arbitrary spots on an old banana peel. Open May 1-30. Listen to the Silence. Hiroshi Hayakawa’s solo show showcases a collection of his recent drawings of figures and portraits. Open June 5-29. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: Dominion. Jeweler Mikelle Hickman-Romine presents a continuation of a multi-year project exploring the nature of home, land and ethics, integrating the human viewer with the flora and fauna native to Ohio. Open May 3-June 5. Overlooked. Exploring the beauty in everyday objects, artists Ruth Ann Mitchell and Deb Johnson exhibit works that incorporate unique and unexpected materials. Open June 7-July 3. www.studiosonhigh.com

Wexner Center of the Arts: Nancy Holt: Power Systems. Holt’s Pipeline, a site-responsive sculpture made of steel pipes, will twist inside and outside the center’s lobby. Open through July 27. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: May Wild Gallery: Transparent Chrysalis. Art by Cee and Weiting Wei. Open May 9-June 3. June Wild Gallery. Art by Trevor Smith, Meara Reeder, Rachel Wallis and Becca Fredin. Open June 13-July 1. www.wildgoosecreative.com