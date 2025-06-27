On View | July/August 2025

Expand 24 Lincoln Street

24 Lincoln Street Gallery & Art Studios: This distinctive old home is a gallery and a creative workspace, with resident artists Amy Adams, Moon Evans, Lisa Parks Godfrey, Karen LaValley and Tamar Rudavsky, whom you can watch work on pieces in various stages of completion. Open Thurs.: noon-4 p.m., Fri. and Sat.: noon-5 p.m., Sun.: 1-4 p.m. www.sharonweissgallery.com

934 Gallery: Relics of Residence. Todd Jones is a contemporary artist and educator whose work explores memory, reclamation and identity. Open July 18-Aug. 9. Featuring: Aaron Burleson, Hannah Mosley, Christine Gaffney. Open Aug. 15-Sept. 6. www.934gallery.org

Art Access Gallery: INSPIRATION. Queen Brooks and Nicholas Hill. Open through July 25. www.artaccessgallery.com

Beeler Gallery: Chroma: Best of CCAD. A selection of works curated by faculty from outstanding students across Columbus College of Art & Design’s MFA and graduate programs. Open through Aug. 23. www.beelergallery.org

Brandt Gallery: Interior Spaces: Beyond the surface. Richard Lillash depicts modernist still-lifes of items from his everyday life alongside patterns and motifs found in his international travels, from floor tiles to table textiles to drapery. Open through July 31. www.brandt-gallery.com

Chaos Contemporary Craft: Fragmented – A Solo Exhibition by Rob Strati. This deeply personal collection explores the poetics of loss and transformation through broken porcelain plates and intricate ink drawings. Open through July 20. www.chaoscontemporarycraft.com

Columbus Glass Art Center: Stained Glass Memorial Portrat of Carla Fountaine. Portrait of community leader Carla Fountaine, created by local artist Suzanne Shea Gallagher, will have an opening reception hosted by the Columbus Southeast Lions Club and will feature special guest Lavonda Fountaine, Carla’s mother. Open Aug. 15-17. www.columbusglassartcenter.org

Columbus Museum of Art: Wild Earth: JB Blunk and Toshiko Takaezu. Takaezu and Blunk’s parallel creation of handmade worlds as expressed through objects ranging in scale from monumental ceramics and woodcarvings to tea bowls and jewelry. Open through Aug. 3. Maya Jeffereis: Fields Fallen from Distant Songs. In this evocative video, Maya Jeffereis probes the legacy of indentured labor on Hawaiian sugarcane plantations, where her maternal great-grandparents worked after immigrating from Japan in the early 1900s. Open through Aug. 17. Louise Nevelson: Dawn to Dusk. Featuring more than 50 works, this exhibition traces Nevelson’s artistic evolution, from her early figurative paintings to her abstract wood constructions, collages and unique handcrafted jewelry. Open through Aug. 24. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus Museum of Art at The Pizzuti: Las Vegas Ikebana: Maren Hassinger and Senga Nengudi. This exhibition is the first museum retrospective on the pioneering collective and cross-disciplinary practices of artists Maren Hassinger and Senga Nengudi. Open July 19-Jan. 11. www.columbusmuseum.org/columbus-museum-of-art-at-the-pizzuti

Dublin Arts Council: The Earth Up Close: Notice the Changes. A collection of quilts by local fiber artists Marty Kotter and Deb Baillieul depicting their interactions with nature near and far from home. Open July 13-Aug. 30. The Corridors of Memory. Sculptural artworks by Jan and Mark Wiesner that weave together narratives; a flow of organic forms or a world shaped by ceramic figures each suspended in a moment of emotional reflection. Open July 12-Aug. 29. www.dublinarts.org

Gallery 22: Reflections of Nature. Stained glass, ceramics, paintings, horse sculptures made of vine and wood, and floral designs interpreting the work come together in this unique show by artists Diane Hodges and Jackie Cox. Open July 11-Aug. 31. www.gallery22.net

Hayley Gallery: Vibrant Impressions. Mary Ann Sedivy and Nazli Brush. Open Aug. 16-Sept. 8. www.localartohio.com

Mac Worthington: Art Isn’t Just for Walls sculpture park tours. Open July 1-31. Abstraction early to present works paintings. Open Aug. 1-31. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: TEXTURE. Bev Goldie and Zachary Dean Jones work with natural elements: Goldie with wax encaustic and Dean with materials from the earth, both creating a blend of interesting texture and colors. Open through July 27. I Like What You Do. This is a collaboration between Cameron MacPhail and Agathe Guttuhaugen, a husband-and-wife duo based in Oslo, Norway. Blending different disciplines in the creative arts, the work blurs the definition of medium and concept, photograph and painting. Open Aug. 2-31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: My Voice and Dance. Nigerian artist Said Oladejo-Lawal enriches the senses with his pursuit and colorful presentation of music and dance on a two-dimensional surface. In Good Company. Human figures painted from life that hold an aura of ‘What’s right with this world’ for artist Linda Hutchinson. Both open July 10-Aug. 28. www.mcconnellarts.org

Open Door Columbus: Chroma Spectrum. With a kaleidoscope of hues reflecting the rich spectrum of individual identities, this exhibition embraces the beauty of human connection and the importance for everyone to feel seen and celebrated. Open through Aug. 8. Comic Convergence. This exhibition invites you to explore the rich tapestry of storytelling, where every panel breathes life into heroes, villains and everyday wonders. Open Aug. 16-Oct. 10. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Parallel Visions - Interpreting the Real. Ohio-based oil painters Kathy Ludlam and Pat Howard bring their distinct yet complementary styles to interpret the world around them. Open through Aug. 7. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Riffe Gallery: A Common Thread. The exhibition features 16 Ohio artists and is curated by Caren Petersen and Char Norman. Open July 26-Oct. 3. www.oac.ohio.gov

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Salon-style showcase. Discover bold styles, unexpected subjects and the work that makes this collection unforgettable. Open July 1-31. Studio Tabletop. Brian Ballenger’s solo exhibit of artworks based on yearly images painted on the table in his studio. Open Aug. 1-31. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Southeast’s Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Manic Depressive Stillness. Taylor McKinley’s work reflects his background in urban planning and cartography, weaving together layers of the built and natural environment to form digital collages. Open through Sept. 17. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Studios on High: A Tale of Two Siblings. Tracy Greenwalt and her brother, Chuck Greenwalt, present their latest work side-by-side to compare through the lens of family and heredity. Open July 5-31. Memory Lane. Experience a nostalgic journey with this collection of paintings by Amanda McGee, inspired by classic road trip adventures. Open Aug. 2-Sept. 4. www.studiosonhigh.com

The Arts Castle: Senior Showcase: Art after 55. Multiple mediums of original artwork created by Delaware County residents ages 55 and up. Open July 21-Oct. 11. www.artscastle.org

Urban Arts Space: Cartography. Artists of diverse descents share stories of imperialism, racism and occupation, exploring new vistas of identity, connection and resilience. Open July 22-Aug. 16. Fragmented-Recaptured. Interrogating histories and modalities of marginalization and the systemic minoritizing of the Kurds, the largest stateless nation within the sociopolitical borders of the states that rule over a part of their homeland Kurdistan. Open July 22-Aug. 16. www.uas.osu.edu

Wexner Center for the Arts: Eric N. Mack. Mack’s visual vocabulary of painting, textiles and fashion converge and expand the notion of sculpture and painting as a medium. Nanette Carter: Sentinels. Brings together key works from the Columbus-born artist’s nearly 50-year career. Veronica Ryan: Unruly Objects. Ryan’s abstract and multifaceted sculptures present a network of connections influenced by transatlantic exchanges, global histories of travel and narratives of healing and belonging. All open Aug. 23-Jan. 11. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: The Space Between. Lance Johnson and Alex Schultze showcase their unique and blended styles including sculptural, acrylic etching and graffiti-inspired pieces. Open July 11-29. Zach Van Horn and Blake Miller showcase wild and vibrant artworks to show how there is beauty amidst chaos. Open Aug. 8-Sept. 3. www.wildgoosecreative.com