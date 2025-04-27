Ohio's must-visit cultural festivals of the summer

As summer rolls around, so do many of Ohio’s beloved summer festivals. While music fests typically garner the most attention, Ohio has a plethora of other celebrations to offer as well, including a variety of culture and heritage festivals.

From traditional music to authentic cuisine, these celebrations offer a glimpse into cultures from across the country and around the world, all without leaving the state.

A World A’Fair

May 2-4

Greene County Expo Center and Fairgrounds, Xenia

Historically held in Dayton, A World A’Fair is Ohio’s second oldest international festival and represents 32 countries and ethnicities. The celebration features a variety of international dance and music performances, authentic cuisines, and family-friendly activities with an underlying mission of educating attendees on different cultures. After the opening parade and ceremony on Friday, attendees can enjoy various performances from across the globe all weekend long. As a nonprofit, the festival also offers free health screenings, including for blood pressure, cholesterol and BMI calculations.

Appalachian Festival

May 10-11

Village of New Richmond

The Appalachian Festival celebrates its 54th year at its brand new “Forever Home” location along the Ohio River on Front Street. The fest offers a chance to celebrate the traditions and tales of the Appalachian region with vibrant art, music, Indigenous dancers, food and artisan craft vendors displaying everything from woodwork to jewelry. Also featured are storytellers and history re-enactors, who take on the role of mountain villagers from the 1800s and demonstrate activities such as beadwork, Indigenous hand drumming, basket making and even mountain distilling. This festival presents a fascinating deep-dive into Appalachian history and heritage, putting its proceeds back into the surrounding communities through a grant program.

Cleveland Asian Festival

May 17-18

AsiaTown, Cleveland

Taking place during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this festival celebrates and promotes Asian culture and traditions. It features live entertainment, cultural performances and demonstrations – such as the Colors of Asia fashion show and Cosplay Showcase – as well as a world marketplace with more than 100 vendors and exhibitors, plus 30 local restaurants and food trucks. Also featured are games, activities and competitions, including an Asian Pop Cover Dance Competition, Best Food Competition and Trivia Game Show. The event also offers free health screenings and financially supports the local Asian community. Columbus hosts a similar but smaller-scale event the same weekend: the Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Festival.

Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival

June 27-28

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Middleburg Heights

Established in 1977, this festival is dedicated to preserving and promoting Scottish heritage and ancestry by highlighting the traditional dance, music and athletics of the ancient highlands. The celebration includes seven competitive games, more than 18 attractions and 14 different performances, including activities such as highland dancing, the kilted mile run, an Irish and Scottish dog exhibit, a grand parade, a British vintage car show and whiskey tasting. If you’re looking for a similar celebration further south, consider the Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival.

AfriFest Cincy: Taste of Africa

July 19

Sawyer Point Park, Cincinnati

AfriFest Cincy is Cincinnati’s largest celebration of African arts and culture. The festival shares the vibrant traditions, music and flavors of Africa through live entertainment such as AfroBeats, drumming and dancing, and a fashion show. Its marketplace is filled with 52-plus vendors and food trucks offering tastes of authentic African cuisine, as well as a variety of vendors exhibiting handcrafted goods. New this year, the event will also feature a Business and Entrepreneurship Zone for businesses, organizations and the community to connect.

Festival Latino

Aug. 9-10

Genoa Park, Columbus

A hit since 1996 and presented by CAPA since 2009, Festival Latino is a family-friendly event meant to celebrate Latino heritage and culture. The fest includes attractions such as Latin American cuisine, lively music and dance, a parade, fashion and a variety of art vendors. There are also community information and resource tents, free health screenings, and cultural and arts workshops for both children and adults throughout the festival. Fan-favorite performer DJ Cale will return for 2025 as well.

Germanfest Picnic

Aug. 8-10

Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse

Germanfest Picnic is a three-day celebration of German traditions and heritage highlighted by homemade German food and drinks, performances from local bands, cultural displays, food and craft vendors, a German car show, and a polka Mass. If you’re looking for a weekend of family fun and schnitzel-and-brat dinners with German brews, the Germanfest Picnic is the perfect choice.

International Festa-val

Aug. 24

Franklin County Fairgrounds, Hilliard

International Festa-val offers international dance and music performances, a fashion show, food, art, and family-friendly activities such as chalk-drawing, face-painting, and arts and crafts. With 51 countries represented, Festa-val is an opportunity to celebrate central Ohio’s diversity while supporting a good cause. As its third anniversary approaches, the event will have already raised more than $73,000 to help end poverty through proceeds donations made to partner organizations.

Don't forget Dublin!

Of course, a list of Ohio’s cultural summer fests wouldn’t be complete without the famous Dublin Irish Festival. Recognized as one of the top three cultural fests in the nation, this year’s celebration will take place Aug. 1-3.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.