Nontraditional emergency rooms offer alternatives to busy hospitals

The emergency room is associated with long wait times and a crowded environment, not ideal for injuries or illnesses requiring more attention.

Since they were conceived in the 1970s as a way of providing emergency care to areas without a hospital, freestanding emergency departments (FSEDs) have become increasingly popular and, in some circumstances, preferable to hospital ERs.

What’s a freestanding emergency department?

The FSED term typically refers to an ER not physically attached to inpatient services, with American College of Emergency Physicians’ definition – which may vary by state – specifying that FSEDs are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

FSEDs are classified as either hospital-affiliated “satellite” departments, or as autonomous and independently owned. A majority of FSEDs – including all of Ohio’s 50 such departments – are hospital-affiliated, which can help make transfers smoother when a patient requires more advanced care.

These FSEDs generally comply with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), which requires Medicare-participating hospitals to provide a medical screening examination and stabilizing treatment to anyone who comes into the emergency department, regardless of their ability to pay. Similar to hospital ERs, FSEDs are also required to have qualified staff, including emergency physicians, nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants.

Differences in service

Only hospital ERs can admit patients for inpatient care and handle more complex injuries and illnesses that require specialist care or interventions, such as surgery. Otherwise, FSEDs are full-service ERs capable of handling life-threatening emergencies and can be an appropriate alternative to the emergency room.

Compared to traditional walk-in urgent care centers (UCCs), which can only treat patients with non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses, FSEDs typically have more advanced imaging capabilities such as X-rays, CT scans and ultrasounds. They also have laboratory capabilities for blood work and diagnostic tests, and they have intravenous fluids and medications, narcotics and resuscitative medications.

Convenient care

There are now more than 840 FSEDs in the U.S., up from 50 in 2001, which makes them roughly 15 percent of all emergency departments, per the 2022 National Emergency Department Inventory.

While data is inconsistent as to whether FSEDs take a load off hospital ERs, some research suggests that FSEDs perform just as well, if not better, in terms of wait times, treatment times and patient satisfaction.

If you’re experiencing an emergency or symptoms such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding or head trauma, confusion or loss of consciousness, sudden weakness or dizziness, or abdominal pain, it’s important to call 911 and seek immediate medical attention.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant for CityScene Media Group.