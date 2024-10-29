Have you considered mentoring after retirement?

For many retirees, volunteer work is an excellent way to stay busy and make a positive impact. Many find the choice to volunteer is simple, but deciding where to devote their efforts is tougher.

Columbus has more than 17,000 nonprofit organizations that offer volunteer opportunities, and narrowing down from so many options can be daunting, making it easier to overlook excellent opportunities such as mentorship.

× Expand Zinkevych Getty Images/iStockphoto 1144396555 Hugging cute girl. Caring grey-haired granny hugging her cute girl writing letters while doing homework

People tend to think of mentors as leaders in the workplace, but a mentor could also be a role model, teacher or friend – someone who inspires their mentee through leadership, humility and kindness.

The mentors themselves are often positively affected through the experience. They tend to find their jobs more meaningful while also experiencing lower levels of anxiety than those who do not serve as mentors, according to the Harvard Business Review.

Central Ohio offers a variety of mentoring options, including:

Lower Lights Ministries Adult Mentoring: Choose from a variety of positions including meal provider, academic mentor, personal mentor and camp counselor. 1066 Bellows Ave., www.lowerlights.org

Foster Grandparent Program: Run by the Catholic Social Services, this program brings in “grandparents” who work alongside teachers to provide targeted student assistance. 197 E. Gay St., https://colscss.org

Perinatal Outreach and Encouragement for Moms (POEM): This program needs mentors who have experienced mental health complications during pregnancy or postpartum. Peer mentors offer remote, one-on-one support to help new mothers through their struggles. 911 Parsons Ave., www.mhaohio.org

For some, mentorship is assisting a student with their reading skills. For others, it’s supporting someone through their recovery from addiction. Being a mentor is about setting a good example for the mentee, regardless of what they’re learning.

According to Women Ahead, 87 percent of mentors and mentees feel empowered by their mentoring relationships and have developed greater confidence. Further, 89 percent of people who’ve been mentored say they’ll go on to become mentors themselves, and that the wisdom they gained from their mentor will positively shape the rest of their lives.

Maggie Lardie is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com