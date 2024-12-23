Nearby and international wellness retreats to visit and get refreshed

Whether it’s a spa trip, an empowerment retreat or something in between, wellness tourism – travel that prioritizes physical and mental well-being by focusing on both internal and external relaxation – is on the rise.

Keep it in the country

Don’t feel like packing a passport? These options are all within the U.S.

The Ashram – Calabasas, CA

If you’re looking to tone your body and reconnect with your inner-self, The Ashram is the place for you. Located near the Santa Monica Mountains, this seven-day retreat includes daily hikes and fitness classes paired with organically grown meals and massage therapy. Experience the sunrise in a one-of-a-kind geodesic dome, where a yoga class is held every morning. While most of the two-story space is shared among the guests, each traveler is given their own private bedroom for the duration of their stay. This program has been visited by countless celebrities, including Cindy Crawford, Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah.

Springwater Center – Springwater, NY

Choose between an all-day, weekend or seven-day retreat in the Finger Lakes region of western New York, about an hour south of Rochester. At Springwater, you’ll partake in a peaceful, meditative experience that allows for both internal and external reflection. The retreat provides an organic, locally sourced lunch five days a week and provides guests with a kitchen where they can make their other meals. Days consist of sitting, walking, meditating, engaging in group dialogue and resting. It’s the perfect destination for those who are looking for a break from busy lives.

The Lodge at Woodloch – Hawley, PA

Get in touch with your creative side at the Lodge at Woodloch, which offers more than 50 classes every day, each allowing travelers to explore what they’re passionate about. Classes range from activities that will get you up and moving – such as archery, hiking and hatchet throwing – to more relaxing ones such as wine tasting, splash dancing and watercolor painting. Food is locally grown, and guests can even have a hand in picking it through a gardening class. All rooms include a private veranda overlooking either a rock garden waterfall or a private wooded lake with more than 500 acres of woodland surroundings to see and explore.

Adventure Abroad

For those who seek refuge out-of-country

Camp Château – Béduer, France

This women’s retreat can be found in the Quercy region of France, an area known for its quaint villages and spectacular stargazing opportunities. Here, you’ll spend one week in a hilltop castle where you can choose as many as eight instructed activities to take part in each day. Create friendships with other campers while taking classes such as photography, candle-making, stargazing and cheese-tasting. You’ll have the option of staying in a château or a glamping tent, depending on your privacy preferences. Inside the château, you’ll find cozy common rooms and classrooms decorated in an elegant, home-like fashion.

Blue Lagoon – Grindavík, Iceland

This 60-suite hotel is known for its award-winning dining and subterranean spa. What sets it apart, though, is the private lagoon located just outside. The lagoon caters to those who seek adventure as well as relaxation, offering the chance to explore lava canyons while absorbing the healing minerals from the geothermally heated water. The hotel sports four different restaurants to choose from, each offering a diverse variety of dishes.

Amansala – Tulum, Mexico

If you’re looking for a retreat from the cold weather, this might be the place for you. Amansala has a selection of six-day retreats for you to choose from, depending on what you’re looking for. Fitness lovers will find the Bikini Bootcamp fulfilling, as it features Pilates, yoga, walks on the beach and healthful eating. Those searching for a more relaxing experience might prefer the Restore n Renew program, which offers a toned-down version of these activities. Guests will find unique ways to relax through Amansala’s Mayan clay treatments, tours of local sites and tastings of authentic cuisine. The smooth cement, Mayan stone and centuries-old wooden columns set the accommodations apart.

