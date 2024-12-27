Methods to destress and combat mental pressure

Though many people view it as an inevitable part of life, heavy stress does more than just cause day-to-day challenges. High levels of stress are implicated in a number of ailments, such as depression, obesity and diabetes.

Fortunately, there are ways to cope with stress and twist it into something beneficial.

Actions speak louder

One of the best ways to decrease stress is to find the source of the problem and focus on solving it, a method known as problem-focused coping. Think making a to-do list in advance of a busy day: Just the feeling of accomplishing a task can be helpful, even if it doesn’t solve the entire problem.

Imagine (if you have to imagine) that you’re losing sleep due to a difficult work week. You may not be able to prevent work from being stressful, but you can still limit the effects by getting to bed early or finding a new way to wind down before you turn out the light.

Planning a vacation, prioritizing exercise and engaging in activities you enjoy are often useful for dealing with stress as well. But when problem-solving alone doesn’t fix everything, our relationships can play a key role.

Making connections

The coping strategies we choose are often influenced by our perception of how solvable the problem is, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Stressors that are perceived to be changeable are more likely to elicit problem-solving strategies while stressors perceived to be unchangeable are more likely to elicit social support seeking and emotion-focused strategies,” reads the Cleveland Clinic’s post.

In situations where problems have no easy solutions, having a healthy circle of family and friends to turn to can be a game-changer. Relationship-focused coping can offer a source of empathy and warmth, making it easier to persevere through stressful times. A study published by the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that having a positive perception of your partner, in particular, is especially conducive to relationship-focused coping.

“Past research supports the effectiveness of (relationship-focused) strategies, particularly in the context of communal stressors,” the study reads. “For example, coping attempts that focus on maintaining relationships in times of marital and parenting stress (e.g., empathic responding) have been associated with decreases in levels of marital and family tension over time.”

The effectiveness of relationship-focused is affected by social environment, per the study. If home is just as stressful as work, it’s less likely to be a place for healing.

Long-established relationships aren’t the only ones that can be useful for relationship-focused coping strategies. Research has also shown that simple acts of kindness, even if they’re for a stranger, can reduce stress and anxiety.

These concepts are the foundation for National Institutes of Health study “Happy People Become Happier Through Kindness: A Counting Kindnesses Intervention.” The study’s authors highlight activities that have proven valuable for stress relief.

“Kindness is an important human strength that influences subjective well-being,” the article reads. “Kindness contributes to good social relationships and can thereby be viewed as adaptive. Our results further suggest that a reciprocal relationship may exist between kindness and happiness, as has been shown for gratitude and happiness.”

The Good

Counterintuitive as it may seem, stress limited positive effects. For examples, studies have shown that exercise causes stress, but is often recommended to relieve it.

A study published by the National Library of Medicine found that continuously participating in exercise and other physical activities leads to a reduction in hormonal stress response in the neuroendocrine system. This means that experiencing a consistent amount of positive, short-term stress can help when facing negative, chronic stress.

And this isn’t limited to exercise. Some researchers have found that ice baths, sports and even cooking can all contribute to a healthier relationship with stress.

Elliot Fryman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.