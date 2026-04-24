Memorial Tournament celebrates 50 years

This year is full of anniversaries, and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is celebrating a monumental one.

The annual tournament returns to Dublin June 1-7, marking 50 years of world-class golf at Muirfield Village Golf Club. To celebrate this milestone, the Memorial isn’t just looking back; it’s expanding the experience, from a weeklong celebration of its history to a broader festival that stretches beyond the course.

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The Memorial’s origins

Sixty years ago, Columbus native Jack Nicklaus unveiled his vision for a hometown golf tournament that would honor the game’s rich history and traditions.

“My thought at that time was bringing major league golf to Columbus, Ohio, a place that gave me so much and supported me through all my youth,” Nicklaus says. “I wasn’t thinking of how significant it was going to be. I just wanted to make sure that we took care of the players well and we put on a good tournament.”

Construction for Muirfield Village, a course personally designed by Nicklaus, started in 1972. Completed in 1974, the course set the stage for the first Memorial Tournament, held May 27–30, 1976. A standout inaugural year made it clear the event was never meant to be just another stop on the PGA Tour.

At the time, Columbus had yet to grow into the nationally recognized destination it is today, and Dublin was still a village with fewer than 1,000 residents. With national television coverage from the outset, the tournament quickly extended its reach far beyond central Ohio, drawing nearly 282,000 spectators in its first year.

Today’s tournament

Nicklaus’ hometown vision soon developed into one of the most respected stops on the PGA Tour. With its invitational format, its commitment to honoring the game’s legends and the continued involvement of its founder, the Memorial Tournament established a reputation that reached far beyond Dublin.

“We’re attracting the top players in the game to come play here, and they perform at a really high level during the Memorial,” says tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan. “More recently, as the landscape of professional golf has changed, the Memorial continues to be a destination for the top players.”

The tournament’s impact continues beyond the fairways. Since its first year, the tournament has partnered with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, raising roughly $50 million for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and additional initiatives, according to Nationwide Children’s.

The tournament expanded and formalized its philanthropic mission in 2010 with the creation of the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. That commitment grew further in 2022 with the addition of the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, co-founded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry.

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Celebrating 50

Expand the Memorial Tournament

The fan experience is a pivotal part of the tournament, and this year’s milestone adds flair to the celebrations.

The 50th anniversary is being marked with updated branding, a refreshed website with historical content and storytelling, and a year-long focus on celebrating the tournament’s history and defining moments.

Tournament play kicks off June 4, but celebrations begin May 28 with the FORE! Miler presented by The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and The James, a 4-mile route through Dublin that concludes on the 18th green of Muirfield Village.

Additional festivities include:

Practice rounds : June 1-3

: June 1-3 Family Night at Safari Golf Club : June 2

: June 2 Salute to Service Day : June 3

: June 3 Junior Golf Day : June 3

: June 3 Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am : June 3

: June 3 Memorial Honoree Ceremony : June 3

: June 3 Tournament Tailgate : June 3

: June 3 Fore!Fest: June 5-6

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.