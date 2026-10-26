Local seniors take part in Senior Esports USA competition

When Pamela Shields was a girl, she never thought it was possible to play sports.

Expand Tolana Tucker Pamela Shields

“Back in the ’50s and ’60s, girls did not play sports,” Shields says. “All of my brothers were extremely talented and gifted in sports … and I was never able to do that, so I gave up on that dream.”

Now, at 72 years old, she is representing the U.S. in the 2026 Global Esports Games in Los Angeles in December, alongside 11 other Columbus seniors. The team is competing against Belgium’s senior team in a competition of Rocket League, a multiplayer video game that combines soccer with rocket-powered cars.

The team was formed after local sports medicine and brain injury specialist Melita Moore brought senior gaming days to Game Arena, a gaming hall and restaurant located in the Gateway – University District, in collaboration with Franklin County’s Office on Aging.

“We had an opportunity to talk to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, and they asked, ‘What can we do for the Office on Aging agency?’” Moore says. “At that time in 2024, the U.S. Surgeon General had just announced this epidemic of isolation and loneliness in America … I know, with gaming, it is about people being connected, having a community and a sense of belonging … so we thought it would be something good to try.”

Expand Tolana Tucker Shields and her Senior Esports USA team members receive their jerseys on draft day.

Moore, who is also vice president of the Global Esports Federation, hosts the weekly senior gaming days through her signature program, LevelUpLand. After seeing the success of the weekly event, she offered up the idea of the seniors participating in the global tournament.

Shields got involved with the Franklin County Office on Aging when she retired in 2018. The office came to her with a new initiative in 2024, and that’s when she met Moore and learned about the benefits of gaming for seniors.

“I went to Game Arena, and that is where I was basically tutored to see how the gaming worked,” Shields says. “But the intriguing part … was the fact that this was gaming that had been scientifically and medically developed to foundationally capture what this does with hand and eye coordination, and the possibilities of reducing Alzheimer’s and dementia. Now you’ve got my attention.”

The gaming program helps seniors reframe their brains, Moore says, keeping them mentally sharp and encouraging them to connect with others, which benefits cognitive health.

“When you identify as lonely or socially isolated, you have a 50 percent increased risk of dementia, an increased risk of premature death, increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease,” Moore says. “So we’re using connection as medicine to help decrease some of these cardiovascular diseases. The other side is it helps with hand and eye coordination. That in itself helps to reduce falls, which are one of the top causes of death in this demographic.”

Shields is most looking forward to meeting her competition in Los Angeles and connecting with them over their shared experiences as senior gamers.

“Their seniors are being trained just like we are,” Shields says. “We have a special plan where … we’re on special diets, have to sleep so many hours, rest so many hours throughout the day, keep our activities going, doing chair exercises and walking. We have to do the rigor of being an athlete, but it’s modified for senior citizens.”

Antonia Campbell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.