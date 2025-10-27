Twelve limited-time holiday shows to see this December

The holiday season in central Ohio is full of classic, festive performances such as The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol, but don’t forget about the unique, one-night-only wonders sprinkled in between – special shows and limited-time performances that bring their own kind of magic to the stage.

Holiday stage productions

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Wonderment

Dec. 6, 3 and 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, this original production follows a girl’s journey to save her friend from the Snow Queen. This holiday ballet seeks to captivate audiences of all ages with its modern take on a classic fairy tale.

Oyo Dance Company presents One Light

Dec. 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center

Oyo Dance Company is a nonprofit professional dance company seeking to promote inclusion, cultural awareness and appreciation of dance. Its yearly production offers a multicultural showcase of dance, music and readings from Hannukah, Christmas, Yule, Kwanzaa, Diwali and Navidad Latina. There are also performances Nov. 21-22 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center.

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Santa’s Werkshop

Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 14, 2 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center

With music both sacred and secular, the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus returns with another theatrical holiday concert full of acting, singing and dancing, led by local drag performer Greta Goodbottom.

Season of symphonies

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops

Dec. 5-7

Ohio Theatre

Enjoy a night under the festive lights as the Symphony is joined by the Columbus Children’s Choir, Columbus Symphony Chorus and special guests to bring holiday classics to life.

Central Ohio Symphony presents Sounds of the Season

Dec. 7, 2 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan University, Gray Chapel

Dec. 14, 2 p.m.

Marion Palace Theatre

Designed with kids in mind, this festive blend of classical pieces, holiday songs and more gets patrons into the holiday spirit.

Westerville Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah Sing-A-Long

Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Hallelujah! The Westerville Symphony Orchestra hosts its second-ever Messiah sing-along, in which the audience becomes the choir. Audience members can bring their own score or pre-order a vocal score by Nov. 15.

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Santa & The Symphony

Dec. 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

McCoy Center for the Arts

This program includes classical and contemporary holiday compositions and is part of a sensory-friendly concert series that provides a relaxed environment and accommodations for individuals of any age. The New Albany Symphony Orchestra will also present its Holiday Spectacular concerts from 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

Celebrate with small ensembles

Fifth Annual Tony Hagood Quintet plays jazz holiday standards

Dec. 14, 2-4 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art

Looking to add some swing to your holiday season? Named after Westerville native, pianist and composer Tony Hagood, this quintet of local musicians offers a range of holiday jazz arrangements from both classic and contemporary artists.

Carpe Diem String Quartet presents I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Dec. 20, 3-5 p.m.

First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus

Dec. 21, 3-5 p.m.

Our Lady of Victory

Founded in 2005 in Columbus, the Carpe Diem String Quartet has brought its multi-genre programming to concert halls across the world. For these December performances, the quartet is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a blend of Mendelssohn and holiday favorites.

Touring acts

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Dec. 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

This nationwide variety act includes gravity-defying stunts and acrobatics by world-class cirque performers, all set to a soundtrack of holiday favorites.

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

Saxophonist Dave Koz reunites with special guests and friends for the 28th anniversary of his long-running jazz-based Christmas tour.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Dec. 23, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

With its blend of rock and symphonic sounds, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its much-loved showcase back to Columbus for one night.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.