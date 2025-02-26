Level up with luxury home appliances

The right appliances can take an average kitchen to the next level, and make hosting and entertaining even easier. These upgrades can heighten the sleek look of your kitchen and add practical bonuses to your space.

Induction stove tops

The glass top of an induction stove top promises improved cook times, energy efficiency and safety. Under the glass, induction coils produce electromagnetic energy, which can only interact with iron. As a result, the cookware is the only thing that heats up; the glass top remains cool.

Bosch’s induction stove tops provide a helpful AutoChef setting that automatically adjusts the temperature as you cook.

These stoves cook vessels at lightning speed. According to Good Housekeeping, a good induction stove can boil four quarts in 15 minutes.

The price tag can be steep, often twice the price of electric stove tops. Induction stoves also work best with stainless steel, so you may need to swap out older cookware.

Colored appliances

Expand BlueStar

Say goodbye to neutral palettes – colored appliances are back in style. Luxury brands such as BlueStar and Viking offer customizable colors and trims to fit any kitchen aesthetic.

“People are starting to explore and not be afraid of just doing something out of the stainless element,” says Courtney Shannon, a sales representative at Custom Distributors in Worthington.

Homebuyers can even purchase a fridge or oven that perfectly matches their cabinets with 1,000 color choices.

“I think there’s something to be said about having a really clean space,” Shannon says. “People are trying to achieve that, but I think it’s moving to more warmer tones.”

Expand Miele

Panel appliances

Miele features sleek, panel-ready dishwashers to match the rest of the kitchen.

“If you do have a really Scandinavian look or minimalist look, these appliances completely disappear,” says Shannon. “They’re not a focal point whatsoever, because they’re behind a cabinet.”

Microwave trends are evolving as well. The appliance’s usual spot, positioned above the range, is being replaced by microwave drawers or cabinets. Some homeowners are opting to get rid of the microwave altogether and switch to a speed oven.

Speed oven

Expand Thermador

This two-in-one appliance combines the quickness of a microwave with the versatility of a convection oven. It features a variety of cooking modes, taking the guesswork out of heating different foods.

Its compact size also works great for homeowners with small spaces to play with. Appliances such as Thermador’s 30-inch Masterpiece speed oven fit perfectly in even the smallest kitchens.

“Let’s say you are Downtown, you’re in German Village, you’re in Victorian Village, something like that,” Shannon says. “You really need to pack a punch with the functionality of this (kitchen) space, so speed ovens will give you an oven that you can bake your brownies in, and (it will) also give you a microwave.”

Beverage coolers

Expand SubZero

Many homeowners are springing for an additional fridge to store beverages. This smaller, under-the-counter feature can be adjusted to keep its contents at the optimal temperature. Depending on the size, they can hold roughly 50 to 200 or more bottles of wine. Sub-Zero has plenty of options for under-the-counter refrigeration for the bar or outdoor space.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.