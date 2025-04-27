Incredible hiking destinations in the U.S.

The U.S. contains innumerable unique landscapes for scenic hiking. Whatever climate and terrain backdrop you’re looking for in your next adventure, it can all be found without a passport.

Just a drive away

Mammoth Cave National Park, KY

Expand Mammoth Cave

Something special: the world’s longest discovered cave system (426-plus miles)

the world’s longest discovered cave system (426-plus miles) What you’ll see: wild turkey, white-tailed deer, cave bats, passion flower, tulip poplar trees, cave stalactites and stalagmites

wild turkey, white-tailed deer, cave bats, passion flower, tulip poplar trees, cave stalactites and stalagmites Car-ride from Columbus: ~4 hours, 30 minutes

~4 hours, 30 minutes Top trails:

Less strenuous: Heritage Trail Loop

Heritage Trail Loop Challenge: Mammoth Creek First Creek Trail

Nearby: Battle for the Bridge Historic Preserve

Natural Bridge State Park, VA

Something special: 200-foot-tall Natural Bridge in the middle of the park

200-foot-tall Natural Bridge in the middle of the park What you’ll see: green heron, water snakes, Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, red-tailed hawks, wildflower meadows

green heron, water snakes, Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, red-tailed hawks, wildflower meadows Car ride from Columbus: ~5 hours, 30 minutes

~5 hours, 30 minutes Top trails:

Less strenuous: Skyline Trail Loop

Skyline Trail Loop Challenge: Blue Ridge Trail

Nearby: George Washington and Jefferson National Forests and Upper James River Water Trail

Fancy a flight?

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, CA

Expand California State Parks

Something special: Indigenous artifacts, petroglyphs

Indigenous artifacts, petroglyphs What you’ll see: bighorn sheep, desert fox, kangaroo rat, wildflowers, mountain lion, cacti, mountains, buttes

bighorn sheep, desert fox, kangaroo rat, wildflowers, mountain lion, cacti, mountains, buttes Top Trails:

Less strenuous: Egg Mountain Trail

Egg Mountain Trail Challenging: Sunset Mountain Trail

Nearby: Salton Sea

The Boundary Waters, Canada/U.S. border

Something special: remote, unparalleled solitude

remote, unparalleled solitude What you’ll see: water routes for canoeing, wilderness, hiking trails, porcupines, snapping turtles, timber wolves, pine trees, blueberries

water routes for canoeing, wilderness, hiking trails, porcupines, snapping turtles, timber wolves, pine trees, blueberries Top trails:

Less strenuous: North Arm Troll’s Way

North Arm Troll’s Way Challenge: Caribou Rock Trail

Nearby: Isle Royale National Park

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, CA

Expand Point Lobos

Something special: Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the most biodiverse ecosystem of the world’s temperate regions

Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the most biodiverse ecosystem of the world’s temperate regions What you’ll see: blue jays, falcons, harbor seals, California poppies, bluff lettuce, blue-turquoise coves, rocky shores, Douglas Iris

blue jays, falcons, harbor seals, California poppies, bluff lettuce, blue-turquoise coves, rocky shores, Douglas Iris Top trails:

Less strenuous: Point Lobos South Shore Trail

Point Lobos South Shore Trail Challenge: Point Lobos Loop (moderate)

Nearby: Big Sur Coast, Garrapata State Park

Bryce Canyon National Park, UT

Expand Bryce Canyon

Something special: Largest concentration on Earth of hoodoos, or weathered columns of rock

Largest concentration on Earth of hoodoos, or weathered columns of rock What you’ll see: pronghorn, Rocky Mountain elk, American badger, Utah prairie dogs, colorful red rock formations, yucca, juniper, lavender leaf sundrops, Bryce Canyon paintbrushes (wildflower)

pronghorn, Rocky Mountain elk, American badger, Utah prairie dogs, colorful red rock formations, yucca, juniper, lavender leaf sundrops, Bryce Canyon paintbrushes (wildflower) Top trails:

Less strenuous: Bristlecone Loop Trail

Bristlecone Loop Trail Challenge: Bryce Canyon Rim Trail

Nearby: Belly of the Dragon tunnel, Zion National Park

All trail information adapted from www.alltrails.com

Grace Heberling is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.