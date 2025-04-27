Incredible hiking destinations in the U.S.

The U.S. contains innumerable unique landscapes for scenic hiking. Whatever climate and terrain backdrop you’re looking for in your next adventure, it can all be found without a passport.
Just a drive away
Mammoth Cave National Park, KY
Mammoth Cave
- Something special: the world’s longest discovered cave system (426-plus miles)
- What you’ll see: wild turkey, white-tailed deer, cave bats, passion flower, tulip poplar trees, cave stalactites and stalagmites
- Car-ride from Columbus: ~4 hours, 30 minutes
- Top trails:
- Less strenuous: Heritage Trail Loop
- Challenge: Mammoth Creek First Creek Trail
- Nearby: Battle for the Bridge Historic Preserve
Natural Bridge State Park, VA
- Something special: 200-foot-tall Natural Bridge in the middle of the park
- What you’ll see: green heron, water snakes, Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, red-tailed hawks, wildflower meadows
- Car ride from Columbus: ~5 hours, 30 minutes
- Top trails:
- Less strenuous: Skyline Trail Loop
- Challenge: Blue Ridge Trail
- Nearby: George Washington and Jefferson National Forests and Upper James River Water Trail
Fancy a flight?
Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, CA
California State Parks
- Something special: Indigenous artifacts, petroglyphs
- What you’ll see: bighorn sheep, desert fox, kangaroo rat, wildflowers, mountain lion, cacti, mountains, buttes
- Top Trails:
- Less strenuous: Egg Mountain Trail
- Challenging: Sunset Mountain Trail
- Nearby: Salton Sea
The Boundary Waters, Canada/U.S. border
- Something special: remote, unparalleled solitude
- What you’ll see: water routes for canoeing, wilderness, hiking trails, porcupines, snapping turtles, timber wolves, pine trees, blueberries
- Top trails:
- Less strenuous: North Arm Troll’s Way
- Challenge: Caribou Rock Trail
- Nearby: Isle Royale National Park
Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, CA
Point Lobos
- Something special: Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the most biodiverse ecosystem of the world’s temperate regions
- What you’ll see: blue jays, falcons, harbor seals, California poppies, bluff lettuce, blue-turquoise coves, rocky shores, Douglas Iris
- Top trails:
- Less strenuous: Point Lobos South Shore Trail
- Challenge: Point Lobos Loop (moderate)
- Nearby: Big Sur Coast, Garrapata State Park
Bryce Canyon National Park, UT
Bryce Canyon
- Something special: Largest concentration on Earth of hoodoos, or weathered columns of rock
- What you’ll see: pronghorn, Rocky Mountain elk, American badger, Utah prairie dogs, colorful red rock formations, yucca, juniper, lavender leaf sundrops, Bryce Canyon paintbrushes (wildflower)
- Top trails:
- Less strenuous: Bristlecone Loop Trail
- Challenge: Bryce Canyon Rim Trail
- Nearby: Belly of the Dragon tunnel, Zion National Park
All trail information adapted from www.alltrails.com
Grace Heberling is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.