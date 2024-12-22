Improving total body health through push-ups, one rep at a time

Whether you’re building strength at the beginning of a fitness journey or striving to improve endurance for your existing athletic pursuits, incorporating push-ups into your regular workout regimen offers benefits beyond merely building muscle.

Used by everyone, from casual athletes to military trainees, the humble push-up has been part of fitness regimens for decades – and, in some parts of the world, centuries.

Fun Fact:

Pop Laurentiu of Romania holds the Guinness World Record for most push-ups in one hour at 3,378 push-ups, an average of 57 per minute.

One prominent use of the exercise is as a marker for combat readiness in the U.S. Military. The Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) requires participants, ages 17-21, to complete a minimum of 42 push-ups for men and 19 for women. The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) requires a variation known as the Hand Release Push-Up, in which the hands are lifted off the ground at the top of the push-up, adding an element of explosive power to the exercise.

Examples such as these show that push-ups don’t just strengthen the upper body; they also strengthen the heart. According to an article from Harvard Health, there’s a relationship between ability to perform push-ups and lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Men who could complete at least 40 push-ups over 30 seconds had a significantly lower risk of heart attack, heart failure or other cardiovascular problems over the next 10 years compared with men who were able to complete less than 10,” the article reads.

Push-ups can also help improve functional movements and reduce the risk of injuries, particularly in the shoulders.

An exercise gold mine

The beauty of the push-up lies in its simplicity and ability to engage multiple muscle groups. Once thought of primarily as a chest exercise, the push-up is actually a compound movement that targets a variety of muscles throughout the body.

When you perform a push-up, the primary muscle worked is the pectoralis major, the large chest muscle that controls both the descent and the push back up, while the pectoralis minor stabilizes the shoulder blades. The triceps support the torso and assist in pushing the body upward while the anterior deltoids (front shoulder muscles) stabilize the shoulders during the descent and assist in drawing the arms in towards the chest. Core muscles, particularly the abdominals, also play a vital role in maintaining a straight spine and providing overall support throughout the movement.

Find your perfect push-up

Versatility is another advantage of the push-up. There are countless variations of the exercise, each designed to target specific muscle groups or offer a different challenge. Here are some of the most popular types of push-ups:

Knee Push-Ups : A modified version for beginners or those with limited upper body strength.

: A modified version for beginners or those with limited upper body strength. Wall Push-Ups : Performed standing against a wall; ideal for building up strength before progressing to the floor.

: Performed standing against a wall; ideal for building up strength before progressing to the floor. Incline and Decline Push-Ups : These variations involve adjusting the feet or hands to set the body at an angle to target different parts of the chest and shoulders.

: These variations involve adjusting the feet or hands to set the body at an angle to target different parts of the chest and shoulders. Wide Push-Ups : Placing the hands wider than the shoulders, this variation targets the chest and shoulders.

: Placing the hands wider than the shoulders, this variation targets the chest and shoulders. Weighted Push-Ups : Adding resistance to increase the difficulty and build more muscle.

: Adding resistance to increase the difficulty and build more muscle. One-Arm Push-Ups : A challenging variation that works the chest, shoulders and core even more intensely.

: A challenging variation that works the chest, shoulders and core even more intensely. Clap Push-Ups : A plyometric version that adds explosive power, helping to develop speed and strength.

: A plyometric version that adds explosive power, helping to develop speed and strength. Narrow Push-Ups: With the elbows tucked into the upper body, this variation targets the triceps.

