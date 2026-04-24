How-to guide on traveling with furry friends

Vacation always sounds appealing, but the thought of leaving one of the most important family members behind is enough to make anyone hesitate. However, there are plenty of options that make it possible to bring your pet along on a trip while keeping their best interests in mind – no matter the distance.

When traveling with an animal, their individual needs are the most important factor for a safe trip. Some animals are not equipped to travel long distances and get stressed or carsick. Cats in particular have a hard time with leaving their familiar environments. If you have a choice and the animals do not need to travel, look into pet sitters or a boarding kennel. Other important factors such as destination and length of trip can help determine whether it’s best to bring your furry friend along.

On the road

Before long-distance trips, familiarize pets with the vehicle in which they’ll be traveling, allowing them to become comfortable with the environment. Once they’re comfortable, allow time for short drives with your animal to see how they react to a moving car. Keep pets calm by bringing some beloved toys or treats.

Here are some other tips for long car rides:

Animals shouldn’t roam.In the car, especially on longer trips, animals will become antsy and restless, and will need to be contained to relax. If pets are not already crate-trained, they should be by the time you leave. Free roaming pets – particularly cats – can also become distractions to the driver.

Take plenty of stops. Pets need time for exercise and, of course, the occasional bathroom break. When taking your pets outside, especially in new territory, always keep them leashed. Their collars should also have up-to-date tags and contact information.

Pets need time for exercise and, of course, the occasional bathroom break. When taking your pets outside, especially in new territory, always keep them leashed. Their collars should also have up-to-date tags and contact information. Bring a buddy.If you’re planning a solo trip with an animal, you may want to reconsider. Having another person along for the ride makes it possible for one person to drive and the other to pay attention to the pet.

In the air

Each airline has specific regulations for flying with pets, so it is important to research the requirements in advance. Never fly a brachycephalic animal – such as a pug, bulldog or Persian cat – or an animal with respiratory issues, as lower-oxygen environments can affect their breathing.

Here are a few more things to know before you go:

Research airlines. Most airlines allow pets, but only with specific paperwork and regulations regarding crate size, breed, age and health.

Most airlines allow pets, but only with specific paperwork and regulations regarding crate size, breed, age and health. Use direct flights. Depending on the airline, you may be allowed to bring your pet along in the cabin. If not, pets will be placed in the cargo hold, which means it’s a good idea to seek a direct flight to prevent delays or loading errors.

Depending on the airline, you may be allowed to bring your pet along in the cabin. If not, pets will be placed in the cargo hold, which means it’s a good idea to seek a direct flight to prevent delays or loading errors. Notify the captain or a flight attendant.When flying with pets, especially if they are in the cargo hold, it is best to inform the flight crew. They may take special precautions or make arrangements to increase the chances of a safe flight for the animal.

Pets abroad

Taking your animals out of the country is seldom ideal, but sometimes necessary. Before traveling internationally, it is important to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to ensure a proper return to the states. In general, it is best to research any location you are planning to bring your pet to be prepared for their new environment. Another helpful tip when traveling is to always have a pet first aid kit in case of emergencies.

The APHIS also features the proper regulation and requirements for interstate travel.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.