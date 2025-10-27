Light show fun around Columbus

For those who appreciate over-the-top celebrations of holiday spirit, central Ohio is home to dozens of light shows, displays and holiday events to get you through the chill of the winter months.

Wildlights

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is typically a daytime destination, but the fun doesn’t stop when the sky darkens. The zoo comes to life in the evening with more than one million LED holiday lights.

While the gorillas and orangutans sleep through the holiday activities, some outdoor animals, such as the tigers and reindeer, stay awake to enjoy the warm glow of the holiday lights. Animals with indoor habits – such as reptiles, elephants and manatees – can be viewed from the warm comfort of indoors. The zoo provides holiday-themed tours and performances during Wildlights at well.

Wildlights runs from Nov. 21-Jan. 4.

The McCoy Cabin

The McCoy Cabin offers a seasonal holiday light display that has become a local favorite for families. Located in Pataskala, the cabin provides a memorable evening with a short walk across the grounds to view thousands of dazzling holiday lights, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, and spot blow-up holiday characters scattered along the way.

The cabin opens for the season on Nov. 7.

Wanderlights

Against the backdrop of the city, the Wanderlights display – half-a-million holiday lights in downtown Columbus – seems to expand across all of central Ohio.

The first of three Wanderlights stops is Columbus Commons, where guests can enjoy an array of different colors and evergreen trees. Every Friday, attendees can pair this experience with live music, carousel rides, hot chocolate and photo booths.

The second stop, on Town Street, is lit with thousands of lights and a scavenger hunt to see who can spot all 30 twinkling penguins.

The third stop is the Scioto Mile fountain, which is decorated by 40 sculpture lights, making it a perfect photo opportunity for guests.

Multiple family-friendly events are scheduled at these stops throughout the holiday season. Visitors can experience Wanderlights Nov. 22-Feb. 16.

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights

Entering its 26th year of spreading holiday cheer, Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights in Delaware puts up new displays every year to keep visitors entertained with fresh sights.

The drive-through light show runs through the campgrounds at Alum Creek State Park, and its owners are passionate about giving back to the community by partnering with local charities. In addition to the lights along the three-mile drive, Mrs. Claus is on hand to collect unwrapped toys and winter clothing from guests for charitable donation, as well as letters to Santa.

Guests can experience Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights from Nov. 21-Jan. 4.

Lucy Depp Park Light Show

Residents of Lucy Depp Park in Shawnee Hills take the holiday season seriously and, for the past few years, have joined forces to design a musical drive-through light display. Guests can tune their radios to 87.9 FM to pair the light show with synchronized music that loops every seven minutes.

The Lucy Depp Park Light Show runs from Nov. 29-Jan. 5.

Luisa Christian is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group