Highlights of the Columbus Arts Festival from a longtime volunteer

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As Donna Estep enters her 15th year as the co-chair and volunteer for the Big Local Arts Village, she has extensive experience maneuvering through the busy Downtown streets during festival weekend. For those looking for guidance, she has plenty of tips and tricks for navigating the Columbus Arts Festival.

Once you’ve parked your car, make your way down to the festival grounds and then, Estep says, choose your own adventure.

“Get yourself a map and pick a direction. Do you want to see the local arts first? Do you want to go get a snack first? You know, you don’t want to start off on an empty stomach,” she says. “The biggest thing is just come out and have fun, because that’s the whole point.”

With more than 250 visual artists, live art demonstrations and four stages filled with performances and shows over the course of three days, the festival brings local and national art together in the heart of downtown Columbus.

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Come for the art

Throughout the festival grounds, Estep says, there are plenty of ways for visitors to interact with the arts and for artists to showcase their work.

Having a full-time booth – either independently or through the Emerging Artist program – is a great way for individual artists to highlight their craft, she says. Emerging Artists also have the benefit of having a mentor to help them stage their booths and assist with various other aspects of showing at a festival.

The Emerging Artists program celebrates 15 years this year, according to Chief Strategy Officer of the Greater Columbus Arts Council Jami Goldstein. This year’s class welcomes 19 artists from Franklin and surrounding counties who have not participated in a major outdoor festival before.

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For a taste of some smaller artists – or those who are looking to show their work on a smaller scale – Estep recommends stopping by the Big Local Arts Village, which she helped create and volunteers at every year. With tables and wall spaces, artists can present their work in a way that fits their needs, Estep says.

Visual artists aren’t the only ones you can catch, as there are plenty of dancers, singers, poets, actors, fashion designers and performers who can be found at four stages around the festival grounds. One such performance includes the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, which will play at the Bicentennial Stage on Sunday morning.

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Stay for the fun

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Estep has seen countless people connect with artists when stopping by their booths to learn about and buy their art, but she says what stands out is how engaging the festival is for kids.

This year, Battelle is sponsoring the Kids Hands-On Activity Village. The Village features a stage. One of Estep’s favorite parts of the space is the Children’s and Teen’s Gallery by PNC Bank. Parents and guardians can watch from outside as their child picks out any piece of art – all made and donated by artists at the festival – to buy at a discounted price and take home.

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“It allows them to have free rein over how they start collecting art, which develops your own personal likes and all of that,” Estep says. “I just think it’s wonderful to be able to see someone 7, 8 years old, come in, get a piece of art, and then be so proud of that piece of art and take it home to hang.”

With everything from good food and music to live art demonstrations from local artists and interactive kids spaces, the festival offers a host of opportunities for visitors and vendors alike.

Estep has enjoyed being a part of the festival and helping fellow artists in any way she can, and the biggest thing she has noticed that makes Columbus different is its welcoming environment.

“Looking around at other festivals, there’s not too many people doing this kind of model,” Estep says. “It’s very unique, and it’s perfectly Midwestern, because we support each other and encourage each other.”

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.