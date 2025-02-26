Highlighting colon health during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Since the American Association for Cancer Research designated March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, health providers and organizations across the country have used this month to bring attention to colorectal cancer and educate the public on symptoms, risk factors and prevention, as well as the importance of regular screenings.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. Additionally, rates of colorectal cancer in people under 45 have been growing over the past two decades.

However, it’s also one of the most easily prevented forms of cancer, thanks in part to new advancements in prevention and screening methods.

Alternative testing options

In addition to reducing risk factors and monitoring for symptoms, screenings offer the best method for early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer or polyps.

Though colonoscopies remain the most common screening method, recent medical advancements have added new options.

At-home, stool-based tests – also known as fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) or Cologuard tests – are becoming more common. These tests, designed to detect abnormal DNA and blood in stool, are being more widely adopted due to their ease of use, less invasive nature and time-saving qualities.

Unlike colonoscopies, at-home tests require zero prep. All you have to do is request a kit online or from your healthcare provider. Once you’ve received the test and gotten a sample, you can mail it to a lab for testing.

The FIT test can detect 70-80 percent of colon cancers, while Cologuard can detect about 92 percent.

Though effective, at-home tests do need to be completed more frequently than colonoscopies, usually every one to three years.

Other screening options include sigmoidoscopy, CT colonography (digital colonoscopy) and, newest of all, a blood test that was just approved by the FDA in 2024.

Dr. Samuel Akinyeye, a gastroenterologist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Wexner Medical Center, says researchers are still exploring other blood tests as new screening methods.

While these and other new developments help address patient time constraints and ensure comfort, Akinyeye says, overall, colonoscopies are still the gold standard when it comes to screening.

“The reason I like the colonoscopy is because, not only can we detect polyps, but we can go ahead and remove them and do everything (for you) right then and there,” Akinyeye says.

Expand OSUCCC James Dr. Samuel Akinyeye

All roads may eventually lead back to a colonoscopy, Akinyeye says.

“If those stool tests are positive, then you’ll need to get a colonoscopy (regardless),” he says.

Screening methods are only 100 percent effective if done regularly.

Average-risk individuals, typically those 45 years and older, should schedule a colonoscopy every 10 years, while those with a family history should get screened more frequently, or immediately if displaying concerning symptoms.

Raising awareness

Given the prevalence of colorectal cancer and its rise in younger age groups, it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of the disease.

“When you’re busy, it’s easy to discount symptoms or dismiss them as stress,” Akinyeye says. “But if you do notice symptoms, it’s important to talk with your doctor and get properly evaluated.”

Educating yourself and others on symptoms, risk factors and prevention is the best way to raise awareness, but the most important consideration is getting regular screenings yourself and encouraging others to do the same.

Spreading the word could also be as simple as putting up a sign during awareness month or wearing dark blue, the color associated with the disease.

Akinyeye encourages people to look into any related programs or events that will be happening throughout March as well, such as Dress in Blue Day on March 7 or the Because of Henry event on March 8. OSU will light its east hospital tower blue and host an event at which survivors can share their stories.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.