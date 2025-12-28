A look into the rise of GLP-1s, as well as their risks and benefits

Approximately 70 percent of Americans are overweight or obese according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Being overweight, typically defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 25-29.9, is associated with increased risk for health issues such as high blood pressure, stroke and heart attack.

Within a culture hyper-focused on diet and beauty standards, drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular solutions for quick weight loss. However, these drugs aren’t for everyone, and they’re not a one-and-done solution for weight loss.

A brief history

Following World War II, amphetamines, a class of addictive stimulants known for boosting energy and metabolism while decreasing appetite, became popular for weight loss.

In 1959, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first weight loss drug, phentermine. Similar stimulants and appetite suppressants became common weight loss drugs up until the early 2000s.

In 2005, the FDA approved Exenatide, an injectable drug for diabetes that mimics the hormone GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), helping to regulate blood sugar. GLP-1 also regulates appetite by slowing digestion and creating a feeling of fullness.

Exenatide’s approval effectively paved the way for future GLP-1 drugs, including Victoza, Saxenda and, in 2017, Ozempic, which became a weight loss sensation.

The Ozempic trend

Despite Ozempic’s association with fast weight loss, it’s intended to treat type 2 diabetes. However, a third of patients on Ozempic had no history of diabetes, per Trilliant Health analytics.

Social media, celebrity endorsements and media coverage contributed to off-label use of Ozempic, resulting in shortages for those who actually need the medication.

Even after the FDA’s 2021 approval of weight loss drug Wegovy – which has a higher dosage of semaglutide, the same active ingredient in Ozempic – Ozempic is still prescribed off-label since some insurance plans don’t cover weight loss drugs.

The same situation applies to Mounjaro, a diabetes drug approved in 2022, and Zepbound, a weight loss drug approved in 2023.

Despite both drugs containing tirzepatide – which mimics GLP-1 and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) to regulate blood sugar, appetite, metabolism and fat storage – insurance coverage isn’t guaranteed.

A 2024 study of more than 18,000 people on Ozempic or Mounjaro found that 48 percent had no history of diabetes.

There’s also concern about counterfeit versions of Ozempic and suchlike drugs, which may not have been tested for safety, quality or effectiveness. These drugs may also include harmful ingredients or have incorrect dosages.

Reality check-up

Losing weight can reduce the risk of health issues such as heart problems, but GLP-1s aren’t a perfect weight loss solution.

In addition to side effects such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, bloating, constipation and diarrhea, some data shows that the body may adjust to the drug and weight can plateau. Weight may also be gained back after people stop taking the drug.

Additionally, rapid weight loss from these drugs can cause dehydration, malnutrition, gallstones and electrolyte imbalance.

Extreme weight loss from GLP-1s may also contribute to sagging skin, though exercise can help skin return to normal by building muscle to fill the space.

Individuals interested in weight loss drugs should speak with their doctor to evaluate their eligibility and determine the safest way to lose weight before jumping on the trend.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.