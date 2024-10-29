Gift ideas for those with memory loss and caregivers

Choosing gifts for friends and family members living with any form of memory loss can be difficult.

When shopping for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s, it is important to keep in mind that their current needs are often more important than buying gifts based on what stage they are in. And it’s always worthwhile to keep their caretakers in mind when doing your holiday shopping.

Easy High-Tech Gadgets

RAZ Memory Phone

$349.99

www.razmobility.com

This easy-to-use smartphone is perfect for individuals with dementia, Alzheimer’s or any other form of memory loss. The touchscreen phone only has one screen, making it simple to identify and talk with loved ones.

LED Motion Sensor Light

$34.95

www.alzstore.com

Labeled as a “Get up in the night light,” this product is great for those who frequently get out of bed during the night, as its motion sensors allow the light to turn on and illuminate the space.

Talking Alarm Clock

$39.95

www.amazon.com

More than a standard alarm clock, this device can have up to four alarms, which are easy to set up. Its primary function is to alert those with memory loss when to take their medications.

Stainless Steel Medical Bracelet

$38.95

www.americanmedical-id.com

This bracelet by American Medical ID can be etched with the medical conditions the wearer has, as well as the medications they need to take in case they do not remember.

GPS SmartSole Tracking

$359

www.alzstore.com

Friends and loved ones often worry that individuals with late-stage Alzheimer’s or dementia will wander off or get lost. This GPS tracker is in the shape of a sole and fits seamlessly inside a shoe, creating a stress-free way to ensure your loved one’s safety.

Cozy Home Additions

Resident Essentials Alzheimer’s Clothing

Prices vary

www.residentessentials.com

Resident Essentials provides comfortable clothing that’s easy to put on for those dealing with memory-related conditions. The loose-fitting style of the products makes getting dressed a breeze.

Simple Music Player

$149.99

www.alzstore.com

Loaded with songs from the 1930s and ’40s as well as the option to add your own MP3 files, this uncomplicated music player is great for those who cannot get enough music in their lives.

10.1” HD Touch Screen Digital Frame

Starting at $123.99

www.nixplay.com

This digital picture frame is a fantastic way to collect all of your memories into one screen. Friends and family can use a smartphone app to send photos directly to the frame.

Classic Luna Weighted Blanket

Starting at $62.99

www.lunablanket.com

A weighted blanket isn’t just comfortable to sleep with; it can also help with anxiety and stress, as well as provide better sleep for those who toss and turn. The selection provided by Luna offers weights ranging from 10-20 pounds and sizes for a queen- and king-sized bed.

Staying Organized

Moleskine Notebook

$24.99

www.moleskine.com

Whether used as a planner, a personal journal, or a place to store photos and other belongings, a notebook is a great and simple gift for those with memory loss.

Sticky Notes

$14.88

www.wbmason.com

A packet of sticky notes can be greatly helpful in the home of someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Being able to post simple reminders around the house or label often-forgotten items is key for an easier at-home experience.

Magnetic Dry-Erase Whiteboard

Prices vary

www.officedepot.com

By the same token as sticky notes, a dry-erase board can be a more centralized place to write down reminders of everyday activities or special occasions.

For Caregivers

Plan Outings

For both the caregiver and your loved one, planning an outing is one of the simplest gifts you can give. Think movies, dinner, a concert or even just a walk in the park.

Gift Cards

Giving a gift card to a place that a caregiver regularly visits to purchase supplies for their loved one(s) can be a huge financial help.

Support

Above all else, offering your support to a caregiver of someone with a memory-related condition may be all they need. It is a difficult time for both involved, so make sure you let them know you are always there for them.

Wilbert Steigerwald is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.