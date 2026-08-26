On View | September/October 2026

24 Lincoln Street Art Studios and Gallery: Moon Evans Solo Exhibit. Work by Moon Evans, exploring serene, mist-filled landscapes shared by humans and animals. Open Sept. 3-27. Five Artists Exhibits. Work by resident artists Amy Adams, Julia Jones, Moon Evans, Lisa Parks Godfrey and Tamar Rudavsky. Open Oct. 1-31. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Shutter and Sound: The Jazz Photography of Bob Willoughby. Photography by Bob Willoughby capturing the intimacy of musicians and audiences during the 1950s jazz scene, including jazz greats such as Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis and Louis Armstrong. Open Sept. 8-Dec. 5. www.capital.edu

Chaos Contemporary Craft: Treasure Trove. Work by New York City-based artist Bradley Parsons featuring dense layers of hand-cut paper media and reclaimed ceramic ephemera. Open through Sept. 18. www.chaoscontemporary.com

Columbus Glass Art Center: America 250 in Glass. Work by multiple artists, showing what American means to them. Open through Sept. 19. Pumpkin Patch. Fall-themed glass art by more than two dozen central Ohio artists. Open Oct. 6-17. www.columbusglassartcenter.org

Columbus Museum of Art: Clare Rojas: Returning. More than 60 works of painting and sculpture by Clare Rojas, spanning various scales and subject matter. Open Sept. 18-Feb. 7. Queer Constellations: Photographs from the Aronowitz Family Collection. More than 150 works by 75-plus artists exploring queer photographic histories, artistic lineage and the role of collecting. Open Oct. 16-March 21. www.columbusmuseum.org

Dublin Arts Council: Constructed Worlds. Work by Elham Bayati, Katie Davis and Morgan Rose Free, combining materials and fragments of everyday life into something whole. Open Sept. 12-Oct. 29. www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Nonlinear Narratives. Work by Rory Krupp and filmmaker Roger Beebe, exploring unexpected moments and found images. Open Sept. 11-Oct. 4. Rhythm & Form: Art in Motion. Works by multiple visual artists, a collaboration with Columbus Dance Theatre, highlighting visual artists for its Dancers Making Dances season opener show over the years. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Brushstrokes of Life. Works in various painting media by Natalya Romanovsky and Kyndall Potts. Open Sept. 19-Oct. 13. Falling In Love with Art. Oil paintings by Man-Wai Wu and Marianne Miller. Open Oct. 17-Nov. 16. www.hayleygallery.com

Hawk Galleries: Starman: Bertil Vallien — Sixty Years of Exploring Glass Art. Work by Bertil Vallien, an influential and pioneering figure in contemporary glass, showcasing unique sculptures exploring themes of memory, humanity and the journey of life. Open Sept. 3-Oct. 31. www.hawkgalleries.com

Lindsay Gallery: Memory Keepers: Holding On and Passing It Down. Work by Antoinette Savage, honoring resilience, dignity and sacredness of Black life among generations from Reconstruction through the 1940s. Open through Sept. 20. www.lindsaygallery.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: JT Thompson & Richard Ferguson. Abstracts by JT Thompson featuring fragmented, surrealistic landscapes and abstracts by Richard Ferguson. Open through Sept. 27. Kirsten Bowen McGillicuddy. Work by Kirsten Bowen McGillicuddy including abstracts featuring the intersections of color and shapes, and photorealistic water paintings. Open Oct. 3-Nov. 29. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Chasing the Light: Artists Speak. An interdisciplinary, intergenerational and community-focused exhibition with work from more than 20 artists, curated by Loren Bucek. Open Sept. 24-Nov. 12. www.mcconnellarts.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Illumination. Work by Open Door artists. An exhibition reflecting unique interpretations of light and shadow. Open Sept. 12-Oct. 16. Are You Afraid of the Art? Work by Open Door artists inspired by haunted spaces and local legends. Open Oct. 24-Nov. 25. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art: Tavares Strachan: The Day Tomorrow Began. Work by conceptual artist Tavares Strachan shedding light on invisible figures and histories. Open through Jan. 3. www.columbusmuseum.org

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Salon Show. Work by Sharon Weiss Gallery artists, featuring a collection of diverse styles, subjects and mediums. Open Sept. 1-30. Mark Lincewicz Solo Exhibit. Work by Mark Lincewicz featuring imagery such as nests, trees and shifting light through mixed media. Open Oct. 1-31. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: Ruby. Mixed media by Tracy Greenwalt, crafting landscapes from collected paper items. Open Sept. 5-Oct. 1. Weathering. Work by Jessica Wojtasek exploring the relationship between weather and time using the interplay of light and composition. Open Oct. 3-Nov. 5. www.studiosonhigh.com

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio: Real and True. Realistic works in acrylic, oil paint, watercolor, graphite and chalk pastel by Diana Lynd, focusing on beauty in the simplicity of what is real and true. Open Sept. 13-Oct. 10. www.terra-gallery.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Wexner Center for the Arts Fall 2026 Exhibitions. Three new contemporary exhibitions: photography, film, sculpture and large-scale installations by Sammy Baloji, multisensory gallery by Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born; and sculptures, paintings, drawings and interactive installations by Temitayo Ogunbiyi. Open Sept. 19-Feb. 14. www.wexarts.org