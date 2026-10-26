On View | November/December 2026

Expand 24 Lincoln St. Gallery and Art Studios

24 Lincoln St. Gallery and Art Studios: Collection of original work by female artists, with live studio work and visits for the public. Open Nov. 1-29 and Dec. 3-31. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Expand The Arts Castle

The Arts Castle: Holiday Art Fair. An annual fundraising sale at Gallery 22, featuring the work of more than 60 Ohio artists. Open Nov. 6-Dec. 19. Pet Jubilee. A juried art show dedicated to furry friends, featuring multiple mediums by central Ohio artists. Open through Jan. 1. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort: Restoration. Annual group exhibition featuring the work of 26 Blockfort tenants, five interns and more than a dozen alumni. Open Nov. 13-Dec. 18. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Expand Capital University Schumacher Gallery

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Shutter and Sound: The Jazz Photography of Bob Willoughby. Photography by Bob Willoughby capturing the intimacy of musicians and audiences during the 1950s jazz scene, including jazz greats such as Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis and Louis Armstrong. Open through Dec. 5. www.capital.edu

Chaos Contemporary Craft: Bloom. A juried exhibition with Art Quilt Alliance. Open Nov. 21-Dec. 27. www.chaoscontemporarycraft.com

Expand Columbus Museum of Art

Columbus Museum of Art: Clare Rojas: Returning. More than 60 works of painting and sculpture by Clare Rojas, spanning various scales and subject matter. Open through Feb. 7. Queer Constellations: Photographs from the Aronowitz Family Collection. More than 150 works by 75-plus artists exploring queer photographic histories, artistic lineage and the role of collecting. Open through March 21. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery: Stitching Community: Selections from The AIDS Memorial Quilt. Organized by CCAD student Rachael Morbitzer, under the guidance of Professor Joanne Kesten, this exhibition features 20 panels from the AIDS Memorial quilt to honor and remember the lives lost to the AIDS crisis. Open Nov. 19-Feb. 6. www.beelergallery.org

Expand Hammond Hawkins Gallery

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Color/Form. Street photography by Isaac Harris and abstract paintings by Dalia Koppes. Open Nov. 6-29. Small & Wonderful. Sampling of work by Hammond Harkins artists, including smaller-sized, giftable works. Open Nov. 28 and Dec. 1-31. www.hammondharkins.com

Expand Hayley Gallery

Hayley Gallery: Nature Speaks. Works by Laurie Clements and Shannon Godby, featuring landscapes and abstract paintings based on images found in nature. Open Nov. 19-Jan. 9. www.localohioart.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Kirsten Bowen. Works include her signature text-based paintings, photorealistic water scenes and her newest modern abstracts, which take on the look of mid-century designs. Open through Nov. 29. Artful Holiday Gifts. Work by gallery artists, including paintings and creative gift items. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Expand Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Landscapes. Expressionist works by Mac Worthington. Open Nov. 1-30. Annual Holiday Show. Work by multiple artists, featuring paintings, mixed media and sculptures. Open Dec. 1-26. www.macworthington.com

Expand McConnell Arts Center

McConnell Arts Center: Ideology to Invasion and Invasion to Transition. Series of works by Hedieh Sharifzadeh exploring Iranian society, its power dynamics and ideology through an abstraction of the architectural Islamic pointed arch. Open Nov. 19-Jan. 21. Stitching Memories on Textile. Textile artworks including hand stitching, embroidery and collage by Parvaneh Hosseini, inspired by Persian stories, poems and songs from her childhood. Open Nov. 19-Jan. 21. www.mcconnellarts.org

Expand Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: Ohio Thrives. A collection of diverse, contemporary work by 18 artists who live and work in Ohio, curated by Cristina Benedetti and Chaz O’Neil. Open through Jan. 8. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Expand Ohio Craft Museum

Ohio Craft Museum: Gifts of the Craftsmen. Featuring the handcrafted work of nearly 200 artists, available for purchase. Open Nov. 1-Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

Expand The Ohio State University Faculty Club

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Confluency: Works by Dave and Connie Terry. Full of color, texture and atmosphere, this collection of paintings and monotypes by Dave and Connie Terry is inspired by sceneries and the ever-changing patterns and seasons of the natural world. Open through Dec. 18. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Open Door Collective: Celebrate Collaboration. Works by Open Door artists in collaboration with fellow artists, studio staff and local creatives, reflecting shared vision and mutual inspiration. Open Dec. 5-Jan. 8. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

Expand Otterbein University

Otterbein University www.otterbein.edu

Fisher Gallery: The Living Art of Generative Scribing. Work by Olaf Baldini showcases emergent social artform Generative Scribing, which blends deep, active listening with fluid visual art to aid in the navigation of complex, evolving futures. Open through April 15.

The Living Art of Generative Scribing. Work by Olaf Baldini showcases emergent social artform Generative Scribing, which blends deep, active listening with fluid visual art to aid in the navigation of complex, evolving futures. Open through April 15. Miller Gallery: Inside Out. A sabbatical exhibition by ceramic artist Jim Bowling, reflecting on the influence of internal narratives and their relation to external expressions. Open through Nov. 4.

Inside Out. A sabbatical exhibition by ceramic artist Jim Bowling, reflecting on the influence of internal narratives and their relation to external expressions. Open through Nov. 4. Frank Museum of Art: Celebrating 250 Years: A Journey Across American with Robert Freimark. Abstract, full-sheet color screen prints representing each of the 50 United States by Robert Freimark. Open through Dec. 4.

Expand Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art

Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art: Tavares Strachan: The Day Tomorrow Began. Work by conceptual artist Tavares Strachan shedding light on invisible figures and histories. Open through Jan. 3. www.columbusmuseum.org

Expand Sean Christopher Gallery

Sean Christopher Gallery Ohio: Stand Out: A Decade of Paintings by Chris Taylor. Acrylics on panel by Chris Taylor, an art professor at The Ohio State University Newark Campus. Open Nov. 7-Dec. 5. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Expand Sharon Weiss Gallery

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Salon Show. New work by gallery artists. Open Nov. 1-29. Fred Fochtman Solo Exhibition. Oil paintings inspired by floral still life, photography and international travel. Open Dec. 3-27. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Expand Studios on High Gallery

Studios on High Gallery: The Art of Gifting. An annual holiday show with diverse works by gallery artists, featuring jewelry, wildlife sculpture, ceramics, mixed media collage and more. Open Nov. 7-Dec. 30. www.studiosonhigh.com

Wehrle Gallery at Ohio Dominican University: Battle Flags: Rachel Wallis and the Quilting of Social Justice. Community-taught artist and activist Rachel Wallis uses textile techniques to create a platform for dialogue and understanding complex ideas and issues. Open Oct. 25-Jan. 17. www.ohiodominican.edu