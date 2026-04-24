On View | May/June 2026

Art Access Gallery: Halim Flowers. A nationally known artist from Washington D.C. comes to Columbus. Open June 5. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle: Collage of America’s 250th. Fifty artists explore their views of the country and its history, capturing the freedom of expression, including maps decorated by local third graders. Open through May 29. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort: Cats Vs. Dogs. Local artists are invited to submit cat- and dog- themed works to raise money for Cozy Cat Cottage and Cause for Canines, juried by the gallery and guest juror Michelle Chiappa. Open May 1-30. Blood Harmonies. Work by siblings Anne and Mark Spurgeon exploring their shared artistic style influenced by their shared DNA. Open June 2-28. REALM. Sculptures created using lit components, ceramics and found objects that emphasizes their awkward nature. Open June 5-28. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Chaos Contemporary Craft: Touchdown Jesus. Works exploring and blurring the line between mythical and mundane by Aaron Burleson. Open through May 31. www.chaoscontemporarycraft.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Artemisia Gentileschi: Naples to Beirut. This exhibit brings together the Baroque painter’s Neapolitan period: Bathsheba (c. 1635–37) and Hercules and Omphale (c. 1635–37). Open through May 31. www.columbusmuseum.org

Dublin Arts Council: Impressions in Quilt and Watercolor. Works by Diana Whitmer Frankco depicting nature scenes, brought to life through canvas and fabric. Open May 9-June 30. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Mindscapes: Art as Sanctuary. In collaboration with the Hilltop Arts Collective, local high school and college artists explore creativity as refuge for reflection, healing and mental wellness. Open May 13-June 5. Nate Waspe: Chasing a destiny calling: Hidden Designs in Everyday Scenes. Black-and-white woodcut prints, capturing emotion and storytelling through bold contrasts. Open June 24-July 31. www.southeasthc.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Whiteland. Works by David Butler exploring whiteness within global and American culture. Open May 8-31. Rooted in Light. Photography by Isaac Harris, Janelle Bonfour-Mikes, Lindy Soffer, Bryn Reagan, Stephen Dorsett and Emma Parker exploring a variety of techniques through portraiture and abstract work. Open June 5-28. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Through Rain Through Light. Landscape works by Dana Grubbe and Marianne Philip showing an appreciation for nature and meaningful destinations. Open May 16-June 8. The Abstract and the Real. Works by David Hunt and MahLeach Cochran featuring contrasting paintings by the two artists. Open June 13-July 13. www.localohioart.com

Hawk Galleries: 40th Anniversary of representing extraordinary artists. Figurative glass sculptures by San Francisco-based artist Latchezar Boyadjiev. Open May 2-June 27. www.hawkgalleries.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Annette Poitau. Abstract oil paintings inspired by the earth’s organic colors, shapes and forms. Open through May 31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Abstract expressionist Florals & landscape painting. Large-scale works by Mac Worthington. Open May 1-31. Summer Sculpture Park. Explore 120 large scale outdoor metal sculptures. Open June 1-30. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center: if it’s not okay then it’s not the end. Mixed media work by Morgan Rose Fee exploring climate anxieties and the natural world. Mysteries and Memories. Pieces by Susan Steiner inviting viewers to find the echoes of their own stories in a space of recollection and imagination. Luminosity. Interactive artwork by Cee that can be viewed on the outside or crawled into. Open May 7-July 1. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: Shared State. Curated by Jordan Buschur and Natalie Laneses, this exhibit consists of seven two-person exhibits pairing Ohio artists through material investigations and conceptual interests. Open May 2-July 10. www.oac.ohio.gov

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2026. The 43rd Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s juried members’ exhibition featuring multimedia arts across a multitude of approaches. Open May 3-July 3. www.ohiocraft.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Remembering Haiti. Paintings by Paul-Henri Bourguignon celebrating the cheerfulness of Haiti through his life’s works. Open through June 25. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: The Nature of Magic. An enchanted journey through the wild beauty of the natural world, featuring work by various artists uncovering nature’s magic. Open June 6-July 17. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

Sean Christopher Gallery Ohio: 24th Anniversary Invitational: A Women’s Group Exhibition. Selected Ohio female artists celebrating the gallery’s anniversary. Open May 2-June 13. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: 4 Takes. Works by Susan Rossiter, Beth Himsworth, Neil Donovan and Deb Johnson inspired by Andy Warhol, Piet Mondrian, Edvard Munch and Louise Nevelson. Open May 2-June 4. Don’t Take the Bait. Work by Bill Meyer. Drawings and sculptures exploring the human challenges of facing temptations. Open June 6-July 2. www.studiosonhigh.com

Wild Goose Creative: Nature. Work by Liz Trap and Grace Johnson. Using natural and recycled materials, the artists express their view on nature through mixed colors, shapes and textures. Open May 8-June 3. www.wildgoosecreative.com