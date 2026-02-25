On View | March/April 2026

24 Lincoln St. Gallery & Art Studios: Oil paintings by five resident artists. A historic home gallery and working studios where visitors can see paintings in progress and finished works. Open March 1-29, and again April 2-30. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Blockfort: My Body’s Liturgies: A Grieving Landscape. A performance installation by Nico Lawson combining dance, film and interactive elements to explore grief, identity and hope in queer and disabled bodies. Red on Gray. Large-scale paintings by Adiah Bonham reflecting the impact of environment and societal pressures. How Do You Clothe a Shadow? By Mending an Eclipse. Fiber artworks by various artists using patterns, materials and storytelling to explore different creative approaches. All open March 7-27. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Schumacher Gallery: Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby. Showcasing candid images of Hollywood film sets in the 20th century taken by Bob Willoughby. Open through April 1. Capital University’s Student Showcase. A multimedia exhibition showcasing work of various Capital University students. Open April 13-28.

Chaos Contemporary Craft: Karen Wallace. Vibrant glass art with color and luscious lines. Stephanie Rond. Colorful and street-based paintings. Both open March 8-April 12. Aaron Burleson. Multimedia art reflecting on the mythos of contemporary life. Open April 17-May 29. www.chaoscontemporarycraft.com

Columbus Glass Art Center: Annual Spring Glass Sale. Work by various local glass artists, featuring spring-themed glass work such as garden art, Easter decor and Mother’s Day gifts. Open March 27-April 4. www.columbusglassartcenter.org

Dublin Arts Council: Let it Grow. Sculptures by Weiting Wei exploring motherhood, memory and personal growth, creating abstract forms inspired by nature. Open March 14-April 30. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Shattered: Held from Above. Mixed-media paintings and sculptures by Laura Jay Ulery reflecting family mental illness, addiction, neurodivergence and healing. Open through March 13. Tales from the World’s Garden: An Earthwork Journal. Work by Ishara Henry. This photography captures striking moments that offer a fresh perspective on everyday life. Open April 1-May 1. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Whispers of Nature. A solo exhibition by Veena Bansal exploring themes inspired by nature. Open March 8-29. Assemblage. A mix of collages and mixed-media sculptures showcasing various techniques by multiple gallery artists. Open April 11-May 3. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Devotion to Memory. Work by Robert Coomer and Ryan Metzger. Industrial-style photographs of landscapes printed on distressed steel and representational oil and acrylic paintings inspired by nature and traditional French atelier training. Open March 14-April 6. Chasing the Light. Paintings and illustrations by Trish Weeks and Joe Anastasi exploring personal experiences, travel and human dignity. Open April 11-May 11. www.localohioart.com

Mac Worthington Studio & Gallery: Blossoms. The newest gallery exhibition at Mac Worthington exploring expressionist floral paintings. Open March 1-April 30. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Scott Hunter. Abstract fine art. Open through March 29. Environmental Abstracts. Bold and colorful paintings by Annette Poitau inspired by land, sea and sky. Open April 4-May 31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Divine Blue. An exhibition by Suki Kwon exploring the color indigo through hand-dyed textiles and collaborative works. Open through March 19. 2026 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. Work by Ohio high school students. Open March 26-May 2. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Milestones: 100 Years of Miles Davis. Multimedia artwork, by various artists, inspired by Miles Davis, reflecting the spirit and culture of jazz. Open through April 4. www.ohiocraft.org

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Remembering Haiti. Works by Paul-Henri Bourguignon. Open April 1-June 25. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: This Inspired That. Work by Open Door artists and visiting artists. A collaborative exhibition pairing artworks to create a dialogue between artistic voices. Open April 18-May 29. www.opendoorcolumbus.org/open-door-art-studio

OSU Hopkins Hall: Undergraduate Art Scholarships Exhibition. Work by Ohio State undergraduate scholarship recipients. Open March 17-April 4. Ohio State Auxiliary Faculty and Staff Exhibition. Work by various Ohio State art faculty and staff. Open March 17-April 25. www.uas.osu.edu/hhg

OSU Urban Arts Space: Ohio State Design Spring Exhibition. Work by Ohio State design students, showcasing senior theses from industrial design, interior design and visual communication design programs. Open March 24-April 5. Ohio State Department of Art Senior Projects Exhibition. Featuring work by graduating students’ across a wide range of media and approaches. Open April 22-May 3. www.uas.osu.edu

Fisher & Miller Gallery: 29th Annual Otterbein Juried Student Art Exhibition. Work by Otterbein University students. Open March 16-27. Otterbein Senior Art Exhibitions. Weekly rotating installations highlighting graduating students’ artwork. Open April 6-24.

Riffe Gallery: Quilt National ’25: The Best in Contemporary Quilts. Work by artists at the Dairy Arts Center displaying the lessons taught by heritage quilt makers. Open until April 10. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Salon Show. Contemporary abstract paintings by various artists, with a highlight on Brian Ballenger. Open March 5-29. Edmund Boateng Solo Exhibit. Photography inspired by Columbus architecture and color, capturing everyday scenes with fresh perspective. Open April 2-30. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: Mixed Media Interpretations. Work by Teda Theis featuring assemblages of clay, wood, metal and found objects. Open March 7-April 2. Hit the Hop: Lightfall. Annual juried exhibition featuring work by Ohio artists, exploring how light interacts with matter in all mediums. Open April 4-30. www.studiosonhigh.com

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio: Mind’s Eye. Debut solo exhibition by Mindy Keller of abstract paintings exploring perception, shape and color. Open April 4-30. www.terra-gallery.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Seedings. Work by Ximena Garrido-Lecca. A Wex-commissioned installation and the artist’s first exhibition in Ohio. Passages. Vibrant and detailed works by Hew Locke exploring power and cultural entanglement. Corinthians. A U.S. debut of a three-channel film by Naeem Mohaiemen, accompanied by related works from Ohio collections. echoes of a wet finger—cinematic version (2025). Animated short by Vitória Cribb exploring how technology shapes identity, surveillance and self-perception. All open through May 24. www.wexarts.org