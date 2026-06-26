On View | July/August 2026

24 Lincoln Street Arts Studios & Gallery: 5 Artists 5 Paintings. Work by resident artists Amy Adams, Moon Evans, Lisa Parks Godrey, Kara Razek and Tamar Rudavsky. Open July 2-26. End of Summer. Works by resident artists, featuring five active artist studios. Open Aug. 2-30. Amanda Hope Cook Solo Exhibit. Oil paintings depicting landmark neon signs during different times of the day and seasons by Amanda Hope Cook. Open Aug. 1-30. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Adamah Ceramics Gallery: Audra. Work by Tanisha Murray, rooted in experimentation and exploring contrast in form, color and texture. Open July 9-25. Tidal Waves of Love. Work by Olivia Pi’ilani, paying respect to the ancestral and ceremonial tradition of storytelling through themes of fantasy, romanticism, grief, generational trauma and the connection between nature and human experience. Open July 30-Aug. 29. www.adamahceramics.com

The Arts Castle: An Artist’s Garden. Retrospective paintings by Tom Conrad featuring colorful landscapes and recent works featuring a more abstract approach. Color Splash. Quilted panels by Mary W. Williams showcasing colors and patterns. Both open through July 10. Delaware Artists Guild Exhibit. In celebration of the 52nd year of the Delaware Artists Guild, this exhibit features works by guild members in various mediums, including jewelry, sculpture and paintings. Open July 20-Sept. 18. www.artscastle.org

Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum: Story of Comics. A gallery highlighting works from a variety of comic and cartoon artists, including original Calvin & Hobbes artwork by Bill Watterson, The Passing Show by Billy Ireland and Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. New permanent exhibition. Life is Complicated. A design-driven installation showcasing cartoonist Chris Ware’s original drawings, objects and rarely-seen materials. Open through Jan. 3. www.cartoons.osu.edu

Chaos Contemporary Craft: STACEY LEE WEBBER. Art made entirely out of money by Stacey Lee Webber, offering commentary on capitalism, socio-economics, government and politics. Open through July 31. www.chaoscontemporary.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Material Dialogue. Work by multiple artists in mediums including glass, ceramics, textiles and painting. Open July 5-Aug. 2. Chromatic Reverie. Small group show full of color, energy and detail, featuring artists Cheryl Frey, Drew Robinson and Dominic LaRiccia. Open Aug. 7-Sept. 6. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: In my Head, In My Heart. Paintings by Priya Rama transforming pain into beauty, and sgraffito on clay board by Evangelia Philippidis celebrating nature and dynamic women. Open July 18-Aug. 10. Beneath the Surface. Mixed media by Adam Kolp, displaying fleeting moments of beauty, and Laura Jacob, exploring nature and the link between ordinary life and moments of magic. Open Aug. 15-Sept. 14. www.localohioart.com

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: Quieting Thoughts. Work by Draven Burdock. Acrylic combined with charcoal, emphasizing the beauty of the present moment. Open July 2-Aug. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: The art of abstraction. Original paintings by Mac Worthington. Open July 1-31. Sculpture Park Summer tour. Exploring the relationship between nature and heavy metal. Open Aug. 1-31. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center: In the Valley of Dreams. Paintings of naturalistic spaces by Aaron Troyer, depicting plants and biomes that embody humanistic mood and traits. Fables for Our Time. Paintings by Anita Dawson offering commentary on the relationship between nature and human culture. Both open July 1-Sept 1. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: Metamorphosis. Curated by Tracy Longley-Cook, this exhibition features work by 12 Ohio-based artists and explores fragmentation and growth. Open Aug. 1-Oct. 9. www.oac.oho.gov/riffe-gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: A Common Thread. A collaborative exhibition curated by Char Norman featuring mixed-media creations honoring late Ohio fiber artist Sue Cavanaugh. Open Aug. 8-Sept. 26. www.ohiocraft.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Across the Field: An Artistic Tribute. A group exhibition featuring artistic interpretations of campus life, traditions and landscapes. Open through Oct. 1. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: The Next Dimension. Work by Open Door artists. A tactile exhibition exploring depth, texture and transformation. Open July 25-Sept. 4. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Weight & Witness. Ceramic and assemblage sculptures by Alex Lewis and oil painting portraits by Jack Koppert. Open through Sept. 26. www.otterbein.edu

Sean Christopher Gallery Ohio: Samuel Lo: Seen in the Light, Known in the Dark. Photography by Samuel Lo, focusing on the limitations of light as a filter for understanding and darkness as a vessel for holding everything. Open July 1-Aug. 15. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Salon Show. Work by multiple artists, including paintings and sculptures. Open July 2-26. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: Harmony. Metalwork by Carole Bucklew harmonizing gemstones and metal to create wearable art. Open July 5-30. Doubling Back. Encaustic by Kim Covell Maurer exploring ephemeral and lasting memories. Open Aug. 1-Sept. 3. www.studiosonhigh.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Wexner Center for the Arts Spring Exhibitions. Work by Vitória Cribb, Ximena Garrido-Lecca and Naeem Mohaeimen. An exploration of themes such as identity, history, power and agriculture through film, large installation and collage. Open through July 26. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: July Wild Gallery. Work by Hawke Trackler and Chad Kessler highlighting graffiti, painting and collage on found objects. Open July 10-Aug. 4. August Wild Gallery. Work by Cliff Lewis and participants of Speak Easy showcasing storytelling in art and woodworking. Open Aug. 14-Sept. 1. www.wildgoosecreative.org