On View | January/February 2026

24 Lincoln St. Gallery & Art Studios: Oil paintings by various artists. Open Jan. 1-31. Salon Show featuring several artists. Open Feb. 1-28. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Art Access Gallery: New Work. Pieces by Joe Lombardo. Open through Jan. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Blockfort Gallery and Studios: Surface as Sentence. A curated exhibition of ceramic work. In(Out)Side. A solo exhibition by artist Yoosef Mohamadi. Both open Jan. 15-Feb. 21. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Chaos Contemporary Craft: Work by Galen Gibson-Cornell made out of street posters from all over the world, featuring collages, paintings and fiber art. Open Jan. 16-March 1. www.chaoscontemporarycraft.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Tacita Dean: Blind Folly. Work by British European visual artist Tacita Dean, including mediums such as film and printmaking. Open through March 8. Artemisia Gentileschi: Naples to Beirut. This exhibit brings together the Baroque painter’s Neapolitan period: Bathsheba (c. 1635-37) and Hercules and Omphale (c. 1635-37). Open through May 31. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus Museum of Art at The Pizzuti: Las Vegas Ikebana: Maren Hassinger and Senga Nengudi. This exhibition is the first museum retrospective on the pioneering collective and cross-disciplinary practices of artists Maren Hassinger and Senga Nengudi. Open through Jan. 11. www.columbusmuseum.org/the-pizzuti

Dublin Arts Council: In the Making: Student Exhibition. Artwork from artists in grades K-12 at Dublin City Schools. Open Jan. 10-Feb. 27. www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries: The Legacy Collection. A collection of artists from the early days of the gallery through the present day. Open Jan. 3-25. Speaking Our Truths: A Celebration of Black History. This exhibition is meant to honor the voices, visions and experiences of the Black community through dialogue, reflection and celebration. Open Feb. 1-28. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Best of Hayley Gallery. More than two dozen artists showcase their favorite piece of art. Open Jan. 17-Feb. 16. Where Purpose Takes Form. Work by Kate Morgan and Shawn Augustson. Open Feb. 21-March 9. www.localohioart.com

Mac Worthington Studio & Gallery: In the Abstract. The newest gallery exhibition of Mac Worthington’s abstract paintings. Open Jan. 2-Feb. 28. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center: Divine Blue. A mixed media exhibition highlighting works by Suki Kwon, including a video of collaborative works, all involving the color indigo. Open Jan. 15-March 19. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Milestones: 100 Years of Miles Davis. The exhibition takes inspiration from Davis’s groundbreaking 1958 album, with several Black artists sharing their works that reflect the spirit, rhythm and cultural legacy of jazz. Open Feb. 15-April 4. www.ohiocraft.org

ODU Wehrle Gallery: Chaz O’Neil: Strataform. Referencing diagrams, strata and speculative futures, Chaz O’Neil visualizes the invisible forces shaping both planetary matter and human meaning. Open through Jan. 10. www.ohiodominican.edu

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Painterly Perspectives: People, Places, and Plein Air. Oil and watercolor paintings by Nancy Clelland, Tamar Rudavsky and Shirley Miller. Open Jan. 12-March 2. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Otterbein University www.otterbein.edu

Fisher Gallery: Urushi: exploring the chromascosm. Work by Vietnamese-born Urushi artist Nhat Tran. Open through March 6.

The Frank Museum of Art: Paper Cosmologies: Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun's Floating Worlds. Florida-based Japanese artist Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun's Ukiyo and Emergence series showcase the ancient Japanese art of paper cutting, known as kirie. Open Jan. 8-April 23.

Miller Gallery: The Mystery is the Meaning. This sabbatical exhibition features new work by visual artist Louise Captein, featuring paintings and collages. Open Jan. 6-March 1.

Riffe Gallery: 2025 Biennial Juried Exhibition. Works created by 61 artists living and working in Ohio, chosen from more than 1,900 entries. Open through Jan. 9. Quilt National ’25: The Best in Contemporary Quilts. Pieces highlighting the work of and lessons taught by heritage quilt makers. Open Jan. 31-April 10. www.oac.ohio.gov

Sean Christopher Gallery: Emotional Conundrums. Ceramics, mixed media and installation artist Undine Brod returns to Columbus with a solo exhibit. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: NEW WORKS. Fred Fochtman’s solo exhibit is a new collection of oil paintings featuring observational still life and landscapes. Open through Jan. 11. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: Came to Be. Printmaker and ceramicist Jennifer Jolley Brown provides a glimpse into how her art came to be, featuring items such as woodblock prints, etchings and thumbnail drawings. Open Jan. 3-29. Monochrome. Gallery member artists explore monochrome through their own art. Open Feb. 7-March 5. www.studiosonhigh.com

The Schumacher Gallery: Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby. Venture backstage into the golden age of Hollywood through the eyes of Bob Willoughby as he captured candid photos of stars such as Judy Garland. Open Jan. 19-April 1. The gallery is closed Feb. 28-March 8 for mid-term break. www.capital.edu

Wexner Center for the Arts: Eric N. Mack. Mack’s visual vocabulary of painting, textiles and fashion converges and expands the notion of sculpture and painting as a medium. Nanette Carter: Sentinels. Key works from the Columbus-born artist’s nearly 50-year career. Veronica Ryan: Unruly Objects. Ryan’s abstract and multifaceted sculptures present a network of connections influenced by transatlantic exchanges, global histories of travel and narratives of healing and belonging. All open through Jan. 11. www.wexarts.org