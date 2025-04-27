Finding the right bag for your next trip

Everyone has their tried-and-true bag they use for every trip, but there are countless options for this travel companion. With so many fun and unique bags, we broke down which ones are truly worth the hype.

Smart bags

Expand Airwheel

Tech meets travel with these smart luggage options that help make travel easier.

Hauling a suitcase through a busy airport while juggling your phone and coffee is no fun. Luckily, luggage can now do some of the work for you. Auto-follow suitcases such as Forward X Ovis Auto-follow Suitcase and Airwheel SR5 track your movements and follow by your side.

Ever had to awkwardly open your luggage at TSA because your bag was overweight? Look for the Hotel Collection Carry-on Luggage or the Intely Large 28” with Built-in Digital Weight Scale, which have built-in scales to better navigate airline weight requirements.

For those who are always on the go and forget to charge their phone, solar-powered and rechargeable bags may be the answer. Check out the Converter Solar Backpack by Voltaic or Lifepack Backpack by Solgaard for solar-powered bags. If you prefer a rechargeable battery in your bag, check out the July Carry On.

Compact and convenient

Expand Solgaard

Stay organized and save space with unique, clever luggage designs.

If you prefer to live out of your suitcase during trips, the Carry-On Closet by Solgaard makes unpacking unnecessary. This bag has a built-in closet with shelves to help you keep organized.

Figuring out where to fit everything in a suitcase can be difficult. Bags such as the Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-On Spinner have built-in organization systems, including a wet pocket and garment bag, to help you pack smarter.

You can conserve space better with Emmafy’s TravelSmart Bag. This bag takes saving space to the next level, making it possible to fill the exterior with clothes while still allowing interior space.

Best for your buck

Luggage doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are some options that offer good quality at an affordable price.

If you are looking for a basic suitcase that gets the job done, the SwissTech Executive Softside and Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds suitcases have you covered on durability and space.

If you are more of a duffle bag person, the Travelers Club Adventure Upright Rolling Duffel Bag and Gonex 60L Canvas Duffle Bag are perfect. Both are durable and sturdy, with provide plenty of space for all your packing needs.

Expand VinGarde Valise

Unique finds

Travel should be fun, and your luggage can be too.

Whether you like to bring your own wine on trips or need to transport it for work, the Grande 12 – Bottle Wine Suitcase by VinGardeValise is made to safely transport almost any bottle.

Bring out your inner child and ride around on the Airwheel SE3S suitcase, which doubles as an electric scooter.

For pickleball lovers, the Pickleball Sport Bag by Züca has space for you to bring your favorite paddles wherever you go.

Korrigan Craddock is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.