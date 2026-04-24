Exploring the Sister Cities of Columbus

Known as twin towns across Europe, the Sister Cities International initiative in the U.S. began in the aftermath of World War II, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower established connections and partnerships to facilitate diplomatic relations and cultural exchanges.

Starting in 1955 with Genoa, Italy, Columbus started building relationships to establish its global network. From Odense, Denmark to Hefei, China, Columbus’ relationships with its 10 sister cities across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America build upon opportunities for learning and collaboration, with educational, arts and cultural exchanges and delegations to learn more about their culture, systems and initiatives.

Cities to check out

Create your own culturally immersive and educational experience in Columbus’ sister cities.

Expand Renate Wefers/iStock Makola Market

Accra, Ghana

Sisterhood established: 2015

Connection: The Initiative for Food and Agricultural Transformation, a research program for sustainable agriculture worldwide

Experience: Known for its bustling Makola Market, Accra offers artistic and cultural experiences at its Artists Alliance Gallery, as well as at its commemoration for sociologist, historian and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois at the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan African Culture.

Expand Cristian Lourenco/iStock Botanical Gardens

Curitiba, Brazil

Sisterhood established: 2014

Connection: Marathon Exchange and more

Experience: A city with an expansive municipal botanical garden and city parks, Curitiba pays tribute to the arts at its Museu Oscar Niemeyer and Ópera de Arame, while providing an avid sports culture with its Arena da Baixada and Couto Pereira soccer stadiums.

Expand Home of Hans Christian Andersen

Odense, Denmark

Sisterhood established: 1988

Connection: Trips and delegations learning about sustainability and robotics efforts in Denmark

Experience: One of the oldest cities in Denmark, Odense is the hometown of Hans Christian Andersen – author of The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling and The Emperor’s New Clothes, among others – with opportunities to explore his homes and fairy tales through museums. Visitors can also learn about national history at the Museum Odense and the history of the country’s transportation at the Danish Railway Museum.

Expand Tile-paved Salt Fields

Tainan City, Taiwan

Sisterhood established: 1980

Connection: Agriculture and community aids, including an earthquake relief fund in 2016

Experience: The former capital of Taiwan for more than 200 years, Tainan City has a diverse food scene, including migao (sticky rice pork), eel noodles and coffin bread. It is also the epicenter of many cultures and historical happenings, from the Chimei Museum for art to the Ten Drum Cultural Village and Jingzaijiao Tile-paved Salt Fields.

Photos courtesy of eyewave/Lcc54613/Cristian Lourenco/Sukrit Patra/Renate Wefers/iStock

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.