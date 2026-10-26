Enjoy your vacation worry-free

Expand Ring Ring offers smart doorbells with night vision, live view and more.

Whether you’re visiting family for the weekend or going on a week-long tropical getaway, it’s crucial you prepare your home for your departure before taking a vacation.

While home break-ins are more common in the summer months, property crime is still reported in Columbus during the winter.

And crime isn’t the only concern. Winter brings severe weather that can damage homes. Pipe freezes, roof leaks and fallen tree limbs are all more likely during winter months. Meanwhile, thunderstorms in spring and summer months can cause fallen tree limbs, power outages and more.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to protect your home while you’re away – not only during the holiday season, but year-round.

Home watch services

Community members can utilize local home watch services to look after their homes while they’re away:

Tri-Village Home Watch is a professional home watch service that serves Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights, Marble Cliff, Bexley, Worthington and Dublin. Its services include inspecting houses after storms, checking for plumbing issues, bringing mail inside and home watch visits to ensure your home is in good shape while you’re away.

Home Watch Columbus covers Upper Arlington, Worthington, Westerville, Grandview Heights, New Albany, Dublin and Galena. The company provides home watch inspections, key holder services, bank and attorney services, vehicle start-ups and more.

National Property Inspections works in Columbus, Pickerington, Reynoldsburg, Canal Winchester and surrounding areas. Its services include, but are not limited to, securing doors and windows, checking for signs of forced entry, testing motion sensors, checking for weather damage and bringing mail inside.

Expand Google Home The Google Home app allows users to monitor their home through their Google Nest while miles away.

Smart home and alarm systems

With the rise of smart doorbells and alarm systems in recent years, there is a plethora of options for securing your home using technology.

Amazon’s Ring and Google Nest dominate the smart home market with a wide range of devices. Both companies have their own ecosystems that make it possible to monitor multiple areas of the home on just one app.

Google and Ring smart home products include indoor and outdoor cameras, doorbells that can detect when packages are delivered and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, all monitored through their respective apps. Google also carries thermostats and door locks, while Ring offers door, window and glass break sensors, as well as neighborhood feeds to interact with people in the area.

DIY quick tips

Beyond home watch services and smart home devices, there are more traditional ways to keep your home protected while you’re away.

To avoid break-ins, leave a car in the driveway to make your home appear occupied, remove spare keys from hidden spots and have a trusted neighbor or friend check on your home every few days.

To avoid maintenance issues, unplug all nonessential electronics before departure, consider shutting off your main water valve to prevent major leaks and adjust your thermostat: up seven to 10 degrees in the summer, down seven to 10 degrees in the winter.

Antonia Campbell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.