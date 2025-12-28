Eating fiber helps with digestion and disease prevention

As New Year’s resolutions drive people to the gym, they may be tempted to load up on protein shakes and supplements. But in doing so, they may miss out on a crucial nutrient: fiber.

Fiber is a carbohydrate found in foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts.

Though recommendations vary for individuals with digestion-related medical conditions, Harvard’s Nutrition Source suggests children and adults generally need 25-35 grams of fiber per day. However, most Americans only get about 15 grams per day, which may cause them to miss out on the nutrient’s key benefits.

Types of fiber

Soluble (dissolves in water) and insoluble fiber each have their own benefits.

Soluble fiber attracts water in the digestive tract, forming a gel-like substance that helps slow digestion. Soluble fiber can help lower cholesterol, prevent glucose surges after eating and reduce hunger – particularly important given that blood glucose and weight are risk factors for diabetes, which can double the risk for heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sources of soluble fiber include oatmeal, chia seeds, nuts, beans, lentils, apples and blueberries.

Insoluble fiber plays a role in promoting regular bowel movements by helping food move through the digestive system.

Insoluble fiber can be found in whole wheat products, quinoa, brown rice, legumes, leafy greens such as kale, almonds, walnuts, seeds, and fruits with edible skins such as pears and apples.

Fermentability is another key property of fiber. Fermentable fiber acts as food for gut bacteria, which uses it to create short-chain fatty acids that increase water in the intestines to create easier-to-pass stools, regulate inflammation, and help with metabolic and immune function.

Nonfermentable fiber travels to the colon intact, contributing bulk and weight to stool that helps with bowel movements.

Getting a fiber fix

Besides helping with digestive health, fiber also can help reduce the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Some studies suggest that increased intake of certain fibers is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal and breast cancer.

If you’re looking to add more fiber to your diet, here are some tips from the Mayo Clinic:

For breakfast, choose cereals with five grams or more of fiber per serving. Prioritize cereals with whole grain, bran or fiber in the name. Add fruit for additional fiber.

Choose whole-grain bread, rice, pasta, etc.

Try substituting white flour with whole grain flour when baking.

Eat fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes (peas, beans, lentils, etc).

Swap sugary snacks for high-fiber options such as whole fruits, raw vegetables, low-fat popcorn without salt, whole grain crackers or nuts, and dried fruits that don’t have added sugar.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.