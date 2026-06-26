Dublin Irish Festival returns to Columbus with viral talent

Millions know the Gardiner Brothers from viral TikTok routines blending Irish dance with contemporary music. This summer, the world champion duo returns to the Dublin Irish Festival, bringing their famous moves to the stage of one of the world’s largest Irish festivals.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, brothers and award-winning Irish dancers Matthew and Michael Gardiner gained internet fame through videos of their dance routines that they posted on YouTube and TikTok.

But the Gardiners were showcasing their talents far before they went viral. The duo collectively has won five world championship titles at the Irish Dancing World Championships and, in 2015, both brothers won world titles during the same week, a feat that had not been accomplished by brothers in almost four decades.

Their style blends traditional step dancing with modern pop culture and social media trends, implementing contemporary music from artists such as Beyoncé and Eminem.

“We always say we honor the tradition while innovating for the future. We love pushing boundaries, but we never want to lose the roots of Irish dance,” the Gardiner brothers say. “Blending modern music helps bring new audiences in, while still showcasing the richness of the tradition.”

The brothers use social media as a sounding board, testing out new styles and moves to see what resonates with their audience and incorporating the feedback into their live performances. The duo has performed at a range of venues, from city streets to sold-out stadiums.

This year, they will return to the Dublin Irish Festival, introducing new pieces to audiences while also bringing back fan favorites, along with guest appearances from Irish dance icons such as Keeva Corry, four-time world champion and dance captain of Riverdance.

“There’s a real sense of pride in representing Irish culture on a stage like this,” the brothers say. “It’s one of the biggest festivals in the world, and to be part of that, bringing joy and connection through Irish dance, is incredibly special.”

× Expand Visit Dublin

Fresh to the Festival

The Dublin Irish Festival may focus on celebrating tradition, but organizers are always looking for exciting new elements to add.

Fans of The Brazenhead, the Historic Dublin Irish pub that closed in 2020, have the opportunity to visit a recreation of the bar. The former owners are working with the organizers to craft a replica inside the festival, bringing darts, furniture and other nostalgia-inducing aspects of the pub.

Attendees can also enjoy music from new groups, including Irish folk band Billow Wood and CLADA, a five-piece band specializing in Irish dance music.

“It’s important for us to always remember to bring in some of those newer bands, just to show what's happening in Irish music,” says City of Dublin Director of Events Alison LeRoy.

The former Celtic Rock Stage has been rebranded as the Temple Bar Stage, named for the famed nightlife district in Dublin, Ireland.

For those looking to dress up, the festival will debut a Saturday night cosplay competition inspired by Irish history and mythology, with categories for kids, adults and families.

To celebrate America 250, the festival will have cultural presentations to recognize the Irish-born soldiers who served during the Revolutionary War, as well as and other Irish immigrants who have played important roles in the country’s history.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.