Diving into the science behind popular diet trends

After a holiday season full of dinner parties and desserts, the latest diet trends tend to surge in popularity. From cutting carbs to fasting, there are countless methods purporting to help practitioners shed pounds quickly.

Many of these quick-result options have negative consequences that may affect long-term health. A diet can be an effective tool for adapting to a healthier lifestyle, though, so before you swear off bread or skip tomorrow’s breakfast, read more about the science behind some of the most common diet methods.

No carbs, no problem?

As diets go, the practice of carb-cutting is a tale as old as time. A low-carb diet restricts carbohydrate intake, typically reducing foods such as grains, fruits and starchy vegetables. Instead, it emphasizes foods rich in protein and fats.

The ketogenic (keto) diet is a popular low-carb diet centered on limiting carbs to 5-10 percent of total calories and eating high levels of fats to supplement.

Since the body’s main source of energy is carbs, the body resorts to burning fat instead, causing weight loss. Keto can lead to quick weight loss and lower blood sugar, but it also can have negative short- and long-term consequences for health.

Without carbs to fuel activity, workouts can feel extremely tiresome and cause sluggishness. For those who lead an active lifestyle or participate regularly in high-intensity workouts, keto could significantly impair performance.

Additionally, the initial diet stages can cause flu-like symptoms, such as headaches and nausea.

In the long term, such a restrictive diet can also cause low blood pressure, constipation, nutritional deficiencies and an increased risk of heart disease. Ultimately, though the diet can produce quick results, it is typically not sustainable.

On the clock

Another popular practice is intermittent fasting, a diet plan that shifts between periods of eating and fasting. Rather than restricting what you eat, intermittent fasting focuses on when you eat.

Alternate-day fasting involves eating a regular diet one day and completely fasting or eating a small meal the next day. 5:2 fasting entails eating regularly five days a week and abstaining from eating two days a week. Daily time-restricted fasting restricts eating to an eight-hour time frame each day.

Intermittent fasting can improve metabolism and regulate blood sugar levels, making it an effective tool for weight loss and overall health. However, this practice can be damaging as well. Fasting can lead to hunger and fatigue, causing low energy levels and irritability. Additionally, increased hunger can lead to overeating during eating windows.

Make it Mediterranean

The Mediterranean diet is inspired by the traditional foods of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. It emphasizes unprocessed food such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil and lean proteins.

Unlike other practices, this diet centers around what you should eat rather than what you should restrict. Since this diet is flexible, it is considered a more sustainable approach to healthy eating.

Although the Mediterranean diet is much less restrictive, it still limits red meat and sweets, which may be difficult for some.

Additionally – since fresh produce, fish and high-quality oils are essential to the diet – it can be costly and challenging. This diet is not necessarily geared toward weight loss, so some may experience weight gain from foods such as olive oil and nuts.

Finding a balance

Eating healthy can be simple and sustainable, with no need for restrictive fad diets.

Start by focusing on whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, which provide essential nutrients and help keep you full. Aim to create balanced meals that include a variety of food groups for a more satisfying and nutritious experience.

Staying consistent with these habits can lead to long-term health benefits and make it easier to maintain a healthy weight without the need for drastic dieting.

Although it’s important to practice healthy eating, the holidays are a time for celebration with loved ones, and enjoying special treats is a natural part of that experience.

Moderation is important, so don’t look back on end-of-year festivities with guilt over one too many desserts or drinks. Focus instead on a balanced diet that doesn’t restrict those occasional treats.

Healthy Eats in Columbus

Nutritious and nourishing bites about the city for the days you don’t want to cook

Alchemy Café

Cuisine: Smoothies, toasts, bowls and health-focused meals

Highlights: Known for smoothie bowls, avocado toast and wellness shots made with locally sourced and nutrient-dense ingredients

Brassica

Cuisine: Mediterranean-inspired dishes

Highlights: Build-your-own bowls with fresh ingredients like hummus, falafel, roasted veggies and pickled sides

Northstar Café

Cuisine: Organic and locally sourced American-style dishes

Highlights: Popular dishes include the Buddha Bowl, seasonal salads and house-made veggie burgers

Portia’s Café

Cuisine: Vegan, gluten-free and organic

Highlights: Offers flavorful plant-based dishes (are great for those with dietary restrictions) such as raw wraps, soups and salads

True Food Kitchen

Cuisine: Vegan, gluten-free and organic

Highlights: Health-driven, seasonal menus that offer colorful bowls, creative salads and refreshing drinks

