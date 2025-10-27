A mindful approach to decluttering life

The Swedish practice of döstädning (literally “death cleaning”) may sound morbid, but its fans see it as a way to simplify life for yourself and your loved ones.

Swedish death cleaning is a decluttering method that helps one to determine which possessions are meaningful and essential. The idea is to reduce the physical and emotional burden placed on the loved ones left to clean out your home after you pass on.

Not only does death cleaning give you control over what happens to your possessions, it’s also a thoughtful approach to tidying up your space, which can help reduce stress – especially if you’re planning to downsize.

The term was popularized by Margareta Magnusson's 2017 book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. It even became the focal point of a 2023 reality TV show of the same name, which focuses on several individuals in different stages of life who, with the assistance of three Swedish experts, were given the chance to organize their homes and lives.

However, a team of professional death cleaners isn’t a requirement for embarking on this decluttering journey.

In her book, Magnusson emphasizes that anyone can engage in death cleaning, and that doing so sooner rather than later can help them recognize what items are most meaningful to them.

But this isn’t a process to be rushed. Death cleaning is a gradual process that encourages mindfulness as you evaluate which possessions are truly significant and consider the legacy you’ll leave behind for your loved ones.

Magnusson suggests tackling larger and less sentimental items, such as clothing and furniture, before items such as photos and letters. Organization experts also suggest starting in one room or one area of the home, such as the closets. Storage spaces such as a garage, attic or basement can also be good starting places, as they’re more likely to have less sentimental items.

For items that only hold value to you or items you don’t necessarily want others to have, you can create a “throw away” box with instructions to simply dispose of it without opening it. This not only simplifies the cleaning process further, but helps maintain privacy.

In comparison to other popular decluttering methods, such as the KonMari method or the “one-in, one-out” rule, death cleaning isn’t limited to physical objects.

Swedish death cleaning is particularly pragmatic in its inclusion of digital and financial decluttering and ensuring important paperwork is up to date. Paperwork should be organized in a designated area, while important digital login credentials – such as email, social media and online banking – should be prepared for those who will be responsible for handling those accounts.

While decluttering in general can provide peace of mind, death cleaning takes it a step further by taking into consideration what you want loved ones to remember you by.

And death cleaning doesn’t have to be sad. It can also be an opportunity to bond with friends and family as you decide which items have a real emotional connection. Additionally, it can be an opportunity to donate, sell or gift items that others might appreciate more.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.