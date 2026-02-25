Curating unique spaces throughout your home

Almost as if it’s begging for a makeover, the space under your steps can be an optimal spot for a cozy getaway, a hallway expansion or even just some extra storage to save you from the stress of spring cleaning.

Expand J.S. Brown & Co. Playroom underneath stairwell

This area – also called “sottoscala,” an Italian word referring to the space under the stairs – can be transformed in a variety of ways by those seeking to spruce up their homes and add literal hole-in-the-wall installations.

Sarah King, architectural designer for The Cleary Company, has seen and designed several hidden room projects, including book nooks and creative pantry spaces.

“They’re looking at Pinterest, they’re looking at Facebook, they’re looking at Instagram,” King says. “Right now, at least with our clients, it’s very traditional. And then sometimes you’ll get someone that will break the box, and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s do something really fun.’”

Any homeowner can take on a hidden, under-the-stairs room project. It all comes down to the structural integrity of the home.

If the staircase is enclosed, check with a contractor about load-bearing walls before you plan out your perfect Harry Potter hideaway.

“If there are staircases, especially in Ohio, there’s (usually) a basement stair that follows that staircase as well. If that’s the case, then it’s not possible structurally,” King says. “We just have to see. Structure is always the No. 1 thing. Can your staircase support itself without that wall?”

Expand The Cleary Company Wine cellar underneath stairwell

Other logistics, such as electrical wiring and demolition costs, also depend on the space you are working with.

A stairwell wine cellar involves utility installation, which, in most cases, is an open plan project, allowing easy access to wiring. Conversely, an expansion project for a playroom underneath the stairs, where a closet used to be, would call for more time in the planning and demo phases.

When it comes to your staircase space, the sky is the limit. A small sanctuary for your pets? Why not. A tiny home office? Go for it.

“Their objective, most of the time, is aesthetic. It’s what you see first. But once you get into the details of things, they really want it to function,” King says. “That’s almost more important, right? So, (homeowners) come to the table with that. ‘Here’s my space. I want it to be the most efficient. How can they do that?’ And really, using those small spaces is a really fun alternative.”

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.