Creator Ayuka Shichinohe finds inspiration under the sea

Ayuka Shichinohe’s tiny apartment looks a little like a craft store. Bolts of fabric line the walls, a sewing machine occupies one corner and an art station fills another. These materials are essential to her artistic brainchild: fish with legs.

Creating a character

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Shichinohe began drawing and painting in middle school, eventually studying graphic design at Columbus College of Art and Design, where the fish with legs first came to life.

The character started as a joke in one of her graphic design classes because she thought it was unfair that cats and dogs could go on walks, but her pet fish couldn’t.

“He was just stuck in his tiny little tank in my dorm room,” Shichinohe says. “... So I created this character that is a fish with humanized legs, and his story is that he just wanted to discover land.”

She started to incorporate it into other projects for class. When she sewed a plushie version of it for her professor, each of her classmates in the roughly 20-person class wanted one as well, and fish with legs took off.

Shichinohe creates about 430 plushies a year, which is about eight a week, ranging from $8 to $55.

“Design is more for the people, while art is more for yourself, and I get to combine those two, especially in the fish,” Shichinohe says.

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Finding inspiration

Shichinohe’s Japanese heritage heavily influences her art through her culture’s relationship with food, she says, an idea she explores by painting sea creatures.

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“It makes you respect where the food is coming from and what you’re about to consume,” she says. “I really wanted to portray that (in my art), where that’s not so prominent in America.”

Since moving to Columbus from Huntsville, Alabama in 2023, she has explored these ideas through a variety of art installations.

Shichinohe participated twice in Urban Scrawl, a street art festival hosted by the Franklinton Arts District at which artists can paint live. She’s also embroidered fish patches at the Columbus Museum of Art during its Thursday BAM event, painted lobsters at the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival in Gahanna, and painted shrimp and other sea creatures on a red trash receptacle at the Pearl Alley Jam.

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In 2023, her piece Best By won fan favorite and artist favorite at Urban Scrawl. It was a reflection on how there’s always a timeframe for when things are considered “best,” she says. The concept pertains to fish, food and even art, but the impact lasts after the expiration date, according to one of Shichinohe’s Instagram posts.

“I try to look around (and) see what kind of community I can be a part of through art,” Shichinohe says, “and show what artists can do, and how colorful Columbus can be.”

Now she commits to one or two mural gigs throughout the year to focus her attention on a bigger project. Shichinohe and her partner, Jay Hubbard, are creating a children's book using her fish with legs characters, scheduled to publish in summer 2027.

Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.