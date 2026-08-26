Community house systems in educational spaces across the U.S.

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In the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students facing participation challenges, attention loss and a lack of motivation in schools has increased, according to the Institute of Education Sciences. This issue has grown year after year, and educators have been inspired to take matters into their own hands using Harry Potter as inspiration.

The house system concept has been adopted by schools across the U.S., with the Atlanta-based Ron Clark Academy spearheading the movement in 2007. Many schools in Columbus – such as Columbus Academy, The Wellington School, South Western City Schools and New Albany-Plain Local Schools – have followed suit, seeing the positive impact in-school communities have had on students’ motivation.

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Statistic support

Multiple studies have shown that students across the U.S. report feeling disconnected from their peers and teachers, including a 2023 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that put the proportion of isolated students at 45 percent.

A 2025 Consortium for Public Education study found a number of cases in which house systems across the U.S. contributed to students’ increased motivation to excel in their school.

The study also found that in private academies, such as Columbus Academy and Wellington, the house system helped to relieve a portion of the academic stress and rigor that students faced, by encouraging them to engage in leadership and community activities.

Per a post on Wellington’s blog, the school’s House System created a higher purpose for students, with the friendly competition between houses boosting team morale and spirit while building teamwork skills.

Impact on education

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Among the motivations of schools that have adopted house systems is promoting a greater sense of community among students who are still finding their place in their adolescent social circles, encouraging students to interact with peers they may not otherwise encounter and discouraging bullying. It also pushes participants to demonstrate leadership and collaborate with their fellow students to build essential life skills.

Educators have reported seeing stronger relationships between students and staff across schools that have adopted house systems, according to a research study completed by the University of New England. The same study showed greater connections among students and a positive correlation between House and school engagements.

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“At South Western City Schools, the House System gives fifth- and sixth-grade students a stronger sense of belonging by connecting them with peers and staff beyond their classrooms they may not otherwise get to interact with,” says Evan Debo, executive director of communications.

The House System also helps smooth the transition between the district’s elementary and intermediate schools, Debo says, allowing the incoming fifth grade students to find mentors in sixth-graders who help them adapt to their new environment.

“The House System helps ensure every student feels connected, valued and supported as part of the SWCS community,” he says.

Sandhya Kannan is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.