Common DIY home renovation problems

Doing a home renovation yourself or buying a home with recent updates might sound appealing, but if the work is done incorrectly, it can lead to safety hazards and costly repairs down the road.

Faults are often discovered later, after damage has occurred. From structural concerns to hidden electrical issues, here are some common DIY home renovations errors to look out for.

Tips before buying a home

While a newly renovated home may look visually appealing, it is important to know the quality of those updates. Monica Lewis, president of J.S Brown & Co., says her team often encounters projects that require fixing renovations done improperly or unsafely.

Larger renovation projects require permits through a county auditor, copies of which are usually available online. If you are unable to find a record of the permit, it’s important to ask the previous homeowners about the details of any recent renovations.

Lewis also emphasizes the importance of having a professional walk through the home before you buy it.

“If you’re buying a house that you have questions about, have somebody knowledgeable walk the house with you,” Lewis says. “Whether that’s a friend or a family member who’s in the construction business, or whether that’s a professional home inspector, just somebody who knows what to look for.”

A closer look

It may take time for homeowners to notice flaws in pervious remodel jobs because they were covered up with cosmetic fixes, or they only exist in the interior of walls, floors and ceilings.

“Most people don’t realize it until after they’re living in it. They just start to notice the little things,” says Lewis.

Common signs include tiles not lining up, outlets making sounds when something is plugged in, flickering lights and doors not opening properly, Lewis says.

Other indicators include mismatched shades, uneven spacing, not enough room for appliances and drawers, and finishes that look rushed, with visible stroke marks, rough textures, and visible dirt and dust.

Lewis says it is especially important to pay close attention to older homes, which are more likely to have gone through multiple renovations over time.

Hidden problems

Although homes experience natural wear and tear over time, some flaws go beyond cosmetic issues, leading to long-term issues.

Electrical issues are among the most serious and common issues Lewis and her team encounter.

As an example, she points to a project in which her team discovered incorrect tubing for a gas line, which was causing a slow gas leak that the homeowners didn’t discover until the renovation work began. They have also found extension cords running through walls instead of proper electrical wiring.

Structural issues are another major concern. J.S. Brown has also encountered situations in which load-bearing walls were removed, causing major structural safety issues and sagging ceilings.

Bathrooms are also common problem areas, from improper drainage to floor-supporting beams being removed.

Kitchen problems have included poor spacing leading to drawers not opening fully, as well as insufficient outlets for appliances.

Skilled inspectors and contractors can help you identify and address these sorts of problems, Lewis says.

“(The homeowners) had no idea it was done improperly to begin with, and we started tearing in and we realized, ‘Oh hey, we, we've got to fix this before we can keep going,’” says Lewis. “It's disappointing because you hate to have to go to a homeowner and say, ‘This this is really going to eat into your budget to fix this issue, but we can't leave it this way.’”

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group.